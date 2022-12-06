(From left to right): Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2166 Quartermaster, Kit Crawford, and Commander, Andy Wetzel, present a certificate and pledge of soldier and family support to 776th Co. Commander, Capt. Bradley Conway and 1st. Sgt Patrick Allen.
ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Cpt. Lynn H. Folsom VFW Post 2166 have formally presented their pledge of support to the commander and first sergeant of Elizabethton’s local Army National Guard unit, the 776th Support Maintenance Company. Under a program called “Adopt-A-Unit,” the officers and members of Post 2166 voted to formalize their support for the local military unit to support both the soldiers and family members.
The goal of the VFW’s “Adopt-A-Unit” program is to develop a supportive relationship with deployed military units and those subject to deployment in order to help deliver the network of resources the VFW has available to the military. Andrew Wetzel, the local VFW Post 2166 commander, said “Our VFW understands the importance of troop and family support because our members have served and deployed themselves, and our auxiliary members all have immediate family who have deployed.”
Established in 1931, Elizabethton’s VFW Post 2166 has 187 current members and Wetzel said they have worked hard to continue growing and seeking ways to support the community. Post Service Officer David Batchelder said, “Our effort this past Sunday was just the beginning of our pledge to support the soldiers and families of the 776th.” He added that they hope to give them a good send-off when their convoy departs for their annual training in July 2023.
VFW Post 2166 and Auxiliary both meet regularly on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Elizabethton at the post home, 2001 W. Elk Ave.