Elizabethton VFW

(From left to right): Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2166 Quartermaster, Kit Crawford, and Commander, Andy Wetzel, present a certificate and pledge of soldier and family support to 776th Co. Commander, Capt. Bradley Conway and 1st. Sgt Patrick Allen.

 Contributed

ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Cpt. Lynn H. Folsom VFW Post 2166 have formally presented their pledge of support to the commander and first sergeant of Elizabethton’s local Army National Guard unit, the 776th Support Maintenance Company. Under a program called “Adopt-A-Unit,” the officers and members of Post 2166 voted to formalize their support for the local military unit to support both the soldiers and family members.

The goal of the VFW’s “Adopt-A-Unit” program is to develop a supportive relationship with deployed military units and those subject to deployment in order to help deliver the network of resources the VFW has available to the military. Andrew Wetzel, the local VFW Post 2166 commander, said “Our VFW understands the importance of troop and family support because our members have served and deployed themselves, and our auxiliary members all have immediate family who have deployed.”

