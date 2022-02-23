ELIZABETHTON — The city is getting ready for a pair of big birthdays during the next couple of weekends.
This Friday, Elizabethton is celebrating the 140th “birthday” of the Covered Bridge.
Then, on March 5, the city will be celebrating one of American’s most popular authors.
Main Street Elizabethton, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department are joining for the celebrations and to offer a variety of family fun for the upcoming weekends.
The Covered Bridge party will be held at the Covered Bridge Park on Friday from 4-6 p.m. The park will be decorated for the celebration with balloons and more in true birthday fashion.
A free magic show, bouncy houses — weather permitting — and treats from a variety of downtown businesses and partners will be offered throughout the event to mark the milestone. The event is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the city will host the popular Seuss on the Loose event in downtown Elizabethton.
This event celebrates the work of Theodor Seuss Geisel — Dr. Seuss — in commemoration of his birthday. Participants will pick up a Sneetch Sheet from the Elizabethton Library to begin the fun. They will then visit participating businesses where they will encounter guest book readers, characters, crafts, decorations and themed treats. Once each stop is visited on the Sneetch Sheet, they can then return it to the library for a chance to win prizes.
For more information about the events and to stay up-to-date with any changes and future events, visit Main Street Elizabethton, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.