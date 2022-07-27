Elizabethton City Schools

Tennessee Teacher of the Year finalist Megan Foster of Elizabethton High School

 Elizabethton City Schools

ELIZABETHTON — A teacher at Elizabethton High School has been named one of the finalists for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award.

Megan Foster, who teaches drama, is the only teacher from Northeast Tennessee to be a finalist, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

