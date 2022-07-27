ELIZABETHTON — A teacher at Elizabethton High School has been named one of the finalists for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award.
Megan Foster, who teaches drama, is the only teacher from Northeast Tennessee to be a finalist, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday.
“We are obviously extremely proud of her,” Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said. VanHuss said Foster has “a passion for teaching.” He said Foster is like so many outstanding teachers: “She invests a lot of herself in the lives of her students.”
VanHuss said Foster also contributes to the community. He said two of the plays presented by her students last year were performed at the Bonnie Kate Theater.
In announcing the nine finalists, Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said “educators are the backbone of Tennessee schools and communities, and have continued to demonstrate their dedication, professionalism, and unmatched passion to educating our students. I am proud to recognize these nine teachers who have gone above and beyond to ensure Tennessee students are set up for success.”
The other eight finalists are: Melissa Collins, Memphis; Robert Sparks, Jackson; Kerri Newsom, Dyersburg; Kim Inglis, Murfreesboro; Rachel Porter, Bedford County; Aleta Apple, White County; Kristin Burrus, Hamilton County; and Margaret Bright, Lenoir City.
The Tennessee Teacher of the Year and winners from each of the state’s grand divisions will be selected from the nine finalists. The winners will be announced during an honorary banquet this fall.
Nominations of up to three educators representing each of the three grade bands were accepted from the state’s school districts. The Tennessee Teacher of the Year and Grand Division winners will be selected after interview rounds with each finalists. Finalists will have the opportunity to serve on Schwinn’s Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council for the duration of the 2022-2023 school year. The council is composed of expert teachers who provide feedback and inform the work of the department throughout the academic year.
The Tennessee Teacher of the Year awardee will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for education in the state throughout the 2022-2023 school year. To qualify, candidates must have been teaching full time for at least three years, have a track record of exceptional gains in student learning, and be effective school and community leaders.
