ELIZABETHTON — One sure way to make an area look more beautiful is to plant flowers in the spring. One organization that believes that is Keep Carter County Beautiful. It had seeds for the community to plant, but how was it going to distribute the seeds throughout the community?

The answer came with the environmental science course at Elizabethton High School, taught by Jessica Hayes. “The first question from students was, ‘will we get to plant some?’” Hayes said when she suggested the idea to the class.

