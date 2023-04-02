ELIZABETHTON — One sure way to make an area look more beautiful is to plant flowers in the spring. One organization that believes that is Keep Carter County Beautiful. It had seeds for the community to plant, but how was it going to distribute the seeds throughout the community?
The answer came with the environmental science course at Elizabethton High School, taught by Jessica Hayes. “The first question from students was, ‘will we get to plant some?’” Hayes said when she suggested the idea to the class.
The students did more than just volunteer to help distribute the seeds, junior Makenzie Oliver designed labels and sophomore Loren Watson created drawings for yellow pygmy sunflowers - which grow 18-22 inches high, and a mix of four different zinnias. Both students said they were excited to be a part of a community project.
Oliver worked under a tight deadline, creating several label designs for her teacher’s review. Because she is interested in studying architecture, designing an appealing product came naturally to her.
Watson said she wanted the flowers to be both idealized and realistic, with strong visual appeal.
“I felt as though the seed packets’ design would be a big factor in whether or not people chose to use them,” she said.
Though Watson and her family enjoy gardening, the project gave her new perspective on the intricate nature of flowers. She learned “how meticulous it is to draw hundreds of tiny petals.”
She also learned what Keep Carter County Beautiful does in the community.
That work was “really inspiring to me in a world where we often hear a lot of negative news about the environment,” Watson said.
The class of 16 filled and labeled hundreds of packets, with students who plan to major in engineering in college serving as production managers. Students range from freshmen to seniors, but most are juniors.
The students were excited to do the project because KCCB trusted them, giving them full control of the design, their teacher said.
To Hayes, the project was a natural fit. The advanced-placement, college-level course focuses on Earth’s health and resources. Planting flowers is part of that story. Students talk about the harmful effects of deforestation and the good that comes from pollinators.
“Any time you add an organism that pulls carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, its an asset to the planet,” Hayes said.
KCCB Chairman Don Hlavaty said he is happy to have young people involved in his organization’s project.
“To have Elizabethton students packaging and creating the design for the packaging of these seeds is a fantastic thing,” he said. He added that the students also joined in a recent tree-planting event on the Tweetsie Trail.
“We’re hoping to get them involved in a lot of things in the future. Because our volunteer base seems to be getting older and older, any ideas young people have is just fantastic.”
Hlavaty would love to see flowers growing on bare patches of land across Elizabethton.
“Getting flowers growing - imagine how much better it is going to look, coming into town,” he said.
KCCB will give away seeds to volunteers at the Great American Cleanup, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Lions Field parking lot. Volunteers will be removing litter on the Tweetsie Trail that day.