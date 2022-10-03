ELIZABETHTON — Imagine a dream coming true about opening a restaurant featuring exotic food for people in an exotic land and the restaurant being such a hit there are constant lines of hungry diners outside the door impatiently waiting to come in and satisfy their curiosity and cravings.
Imagine the mastering of an academic discipline of producing a film for visual anthropology and the film quickly becomes part of film festivals and scholarly conferences all across the world.
Now imagine these two widely different dreams coming true to two sisters from Elizabethton who have pursued their dreams on the opposite sides of the world from each other. Not only that, but the widely different dreams became intertwined and reinforced the dreams of each sister.
The results of those improbable dreams have come true for Jessica and Jami Bennett. Not only have their dreams come true, their joined dreams will reach a climax Tuesday when Jami’s film of Jessica’s restaurant will have its North American premiere at the 53rd Nashville Film Festival. The film, “Ten by Ten,” will be shown at noon, CST, on Tuesday at the Belcourt Theatre.
To be there for the premiere, Jessica has left her busy restaurant in the hands of her husband, Dongseop, and Jami has taken a break from her academic studies at the University of Manchester in England. The two are back in Tennessee, letting their friends and neighbors know that they can all enjoy the climax when the film is streamed during the rest of the film festival this week. Everyone can enjoy the film by going to https://nashvillefilmfestival.org/.
The sisters did not start their lives as world travelers. They grew up in Elizabethton, absorbing all the things that East Tennesseans grow up loving, like Southern cuisine, trips to the nearby mountains and lakes, and the easy friendships developed with people in your hometown.
But both were destined to travel far from their home and take up unique lifestyles. Jessica set the tone. In 2004, after graduating from Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University, she took a job teaching English in Japan. After a few years, she decided to get a bit more exotic.
“I heard people say good things about South Korea, about the people and the food,” Jessica said. She decided to go there to teach English in the city of Daejeon. Soon, she was enjoying all the good things people had told her about South Korea, and one more: she met her future husband, Dongseop Shim, on the second day on her new job. It took a while for the romance to develop, but they immediately became friends even though she did not speak Korean and he did not speak English. They began to communicate by just pointing to something and giving its name in English or Korean.
After a couple of years, Jessica took a trip back home. While she enjoyed reconnecting with her friends and family, a bond with someone she left behind in Korea suddenly grew much stronger. Every day she was back in Tennessee, her friend Dongseop called her. While they had only been friends in Korea, Jessica now began to feel a romantic connection forming with someone thousands of miles away.
Jessica returned to South Korea and soon they had married and the couple moved to Jeju Island, where Dongseop had grown up and where his family still lived. Jeju is the largest island of South Korea and is located south of the country, between the peninsula and the islands of Japan.
Jessica absorbed the culture and was accepted into the community, learning to make kimchi from her mother-in-law.
Jessica was also influencing her sister to venture into the wider world. Jami came to Jeju and worked there for a few years. But she had other aspirations that would lead her to another continent. She had a deep interest in anthropology that took her to the University of Manchester in England.
As the years on Jeju continued, Jessica began to miss her home in East Tennessee. While she enjoyed the Korean cuisine, she missed the pleasures of Southern barbecue and an American hamburger. Her hunger led to a dream of opening a small but authentic American restaurant serving burgers and barbecue.
It was a challenge to turn the dream into reality. Getting the proper ingredients was difficult. There was Korean ground beef, but Jessica said it was too lean. Her barbecue sauce called for molasses, which wasn’t available.
She overcame these challenges and Jessica and Dongseop began building a small addition on the house for the restaurant kitchen and dinging room. They called it Tennessee Table, and it was only 10 feet by 10 feet. It had room for only three tables, but it was a remedy for Jessica’s homesickness. The dimensions of the tiny restaurant would be used for the title of Jami’s film. “Yes, this is Korea, but give me my little 10-by-10 room,” Jessica said at one scene in the film.
The tiny restaurant was appropriately named, with several old Tennessee license plates nailed to the wall, a picture of Dolly Parton and other images of back home. The sound of WXBQ, a popular country radio station back home, is live-streamed to provide even more atmosphere.
It was a challenge, made more so because the restaurant was started in 2018, just in time to undergo the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jessica and Dongseop made it work and Tennessee Table became popular in the neighborhood, but still struggled to make a profit. That was until the producers who worked for the Korean educational television network came by for a meal.
“They told me they felt like they were in an American restaurant,” Jessica said. The convinced her to let them film the restaurant for a program they produced. The result was instant fame.
Jessica said the result was crazy, with long lines to get into the tiny restaurant, and curious people peeking in the windows of their house. But things really exploded when one of South Korea’s most popular mainstream programs, “Screening Humanity,” filmed the restaurant. Suddenly, people from all over South Korea were waiting in line for one of Dongseop’s burgers.
Meanwhile, Jami was having her own success on the other side of the world. She was pursuing a master’s degree at the Granada Centre for Visual Anthropology at the University of Manchester, a program that has received worldwide recognition as a leading center in the field. Jami had already produced several films as part of her studies and was now preparing to do a film for her thesis.
From her time in Korea, she had plans for her thesis. She wanted to do a film featuring Dongseop and some traditional Korean funeral traditions that he was going to perform. Unfortunately, travel restrictions caused by the pandemic delayed her arrival until after the ceremony had been completed. She was very disappointed until she realized that her sister was at the center of a remarkable international cultural event.
With Jami’s film, it has become even more remarkable. The 29-minute film had its world premiere in May in France at the Jean Rouch International Film Festival. The film continues to reveal cultural impacts. “The French audience laughed at things I didn’t expect,” Jami said. From there, the film was shown at the European Association of Social Anthropologists Conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
October is a big month for showings. In addition to the Nashville Film Festival, the film will be shown at the Ethnological Documentary Film Festival in Kratovo, North Macedonia; the Regard Bleu Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland; and the EthnoKino Film Festival in Bern, Switzerland.
In November, the film will be back in Tennessee for the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival in Franklin; the DocUtah International Film Festival in St. George, Utah; the IFF Ethnofilm Festival in Cadca, Slovakia; Society for Visual Anthropology Film and Media Festival in Seattle; and the Ethnofest-Athens Ethnographic Film Festival in Athens, Greece.
From a 10-by-10 room, two women from Elizabethton have spread the Tennessee Table to cover a large part of the world.