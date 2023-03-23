Michael Barnett, chairman of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, (left) and Daniel Estes, city manager of Elizabethton, sign the lease that will allow the Friends to erect a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and veterinary clinic on a city-owned 1.12-acres of land adjacent to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The lease is for $20 years at $1 per year, and the option for another 10 years on the same terms.
ELIZABETHTON — The citizens of Elizabethton and Carter County are just a step closer to having a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and low-cost veterinary clinic next door to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter at 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive.
On Thursday afternoon, Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes, several members of the Elizabethton City Council and members of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter gathered on the unimproved property to the east of the shelter for the signing of a lease between the city and the Friends. Estes signed for the city and Micheal Barnett, chairman of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, signed for the Friends.
Under the terms of the lease, the city agreed to give the Friends the use of 1.12 acres of undeveloped city-owned property next door to the animal shelter for 20 years at a cost of $1 per year. There is an option to renew the lease for another 10 years on the same terms and conditions.
After the signing, Barnett said, “We are excited. We will be putting in a driveway soon.”
Barnett said there will soon be request for estimates on site preparation and other work. He said the actual start of construction on the clinic is dependent on the success of the Friends’ fundraising efforts. He said there are already some fundraising events set to go.
“Carson Peters has donated some of his time away from touring in order to hold a concert for us on July 29. We appreciate that very much.” Barnett said a golf tournament is also in the works.
Barnett said the spay and neuter clinic is badly needed. He said the East Tennessee Spay and Neuter has been transporting animals to other counties for the treatment, but the numbers of dogs and cats that need the service is just too large to be done that way. Sue Prince, vice chair of the Friends, compared the difference to treating a broken pipe by just placing a drip pan under the pipe as opposed to repairing the broken pipe.
Prince said one male and one female dog can produce 2,048 offspring in just four years. Barnett said caring for such a growing population puts a strain on the animal shelter. “It is going to make a dent in the animal population, and it is going to make a huge difference for the shelter,” Barnett said.
Barnett said, “We couldn’t have gotten this far without the partnership of the city.”
The Friends approached the city in 2022 with the idea of constructing a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. The plan was to make the facility available to those in the community who cannot afford the veterinary care their pets need. It would also reduce the unwanted pet litters.
Barnett said the hope is that generous donors and dedicated veterinarians will allow the center to be self supporting.