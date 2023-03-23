Signing a 20-year lease for spay and neuter clinic

Michael Barnett, chairman of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, (left) and Daniel Estes, city manager of Elizabethton, sign the lease that will allow the Friends to erect a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and veterinary clinic on a city-owned 1.12-acres of land adjacent to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The lease is for $20 years at $1 per year, and the option for another 10 years on the same terms.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The citizens of Elizabethton and Carter County are just a step closer to having a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and low-cost veterinary clinic next door to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter at 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive.

On Thursday afternoon, Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes, several members of the Elizabethton City Council and members of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter gathered on the unimproved property to the east of the shelter for the signing of a lease between the city and the Friends. Estes signed for the city and Micheal Barnett, chairman of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, signed for the Friends.

