ELIZABETHTON — The family of Danny Smith posted on his Facebook page that the physical therapist had died after a long struggle with cancer.
The news was a blow to many in Elizabethton, especially those close to Elizabethton High School.
“We are so sad to hear the news” said Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss on Wednesday. “He has done so much for our schools and our students. This is a tremendous loss for all of us.”
Smith was the founder and guiding force of Physical Therapy Services for 41 years.
The clinic posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening that “today we have lost a true champion. Our founder and rock gained his heavenly wings. He started PTS from scratch and built it to the amazing company it is today.”
The post continued: “He held the title as the oldest private practice PT clinic owner in the great state of Tennessee. Dr. D has always been an innovator and never took ‘no’ for an answer. He always kept his patients as his priority and always said ‘you put your patients first and everything else will work out.’ He has volunteered for 45 years as sports medicine provider for Elizabethton High and the surrounding county schools.”
Elizabethton City School Board member Mike Wilson, a retired coach and athletic director at Elizabethton High School, said Smith was always there for the team.
“He was there at every football game and was always there for the players,” Wilson said. “It was such a comfort for the coaches, too. He provided that medical knowledge to know what was best for the player.”
Wilson recalled when the young Smith came to an agreement with legendary football coach Dave Rider. “They agreed that Rider would do the coaching and Danny would decide whether a player could play or not.” It was an agreement that worked well for the Cyclones for 40 years.
“As a coach, you thank your lucky stars to have someone as knowledgeable and able as Danny. He was a great guy and he will be sorely missed.” Wilson said Smith not only worked with football, but with the other teams at Elizabethton.
“He was a real Cyclone,” Wilson said. He then added that Smith’s son, Justin “is also a Cyclone and will step right in there.”
Justin followed his father’s footsteps into physical therapy and joined his father’s Physical Therapy Services and in providing services for the Elizabethton City Schools.
VanHuss said Smith did much more for Elizabethton City Schools than his four-plus decades of athletic training services.
He also provided occupational and physical services to the school system. While his business was under contract to provide those athletic and other physical services, VanHuss said Smith did not take advantage of his close ties and strong network. He kept his prices competitive and VanHuss said he saved the school system thousands of dollars.
In addition to his work for the school system in physical therapy, VanHuss said he was also a member of the Elizabethton school board for many years and served as chairman of the school board
“He also served his community in other ways,” VanHuss said. “He was very active in the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton and Carter County and was a strong advocate for the club.” VanHuss said Smith was also active in the Elizabethton Sports Hall of Fame. “He was blessed and he wanted to give back,” VanHuss said.
VanHuss said he spoke with Smith on the sidelines during the state football championship game last December.
He said they had a 20-minute conversation in which Smith expressed his love for Elizabethton and also for Hampton, which was also playing for a state championship. “I am so happy today that I had that conversation with him,” VanHuss said.