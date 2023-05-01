ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System requested the Elizabethton City Council provide $1 million in three major building projects being planned for the near future.
The request was made by Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss, during in a budget workshop session conducted by the City Council on Monday afternoon. VanHuss was accompanied by several members of the Elizabethton City School Board and school system administrators and principals. All of the members of the City Council attended the workshop held at City Hall.
VanHuss told the council that the school board is considering three major projects. The biggest is a major renovation at Harold McCormick, to include asbestos removal from the school. VanHuss estimated the proposed project would cost $5.5 million. The second project includes a more secure entrance to T.A. Dugger Jr. High School and other renovations. VanHuss estimated that proposed project would cost $500,000. The final project is an athletic field house at Elizabethton High School, which VanHuss estimated will cost $2.8 million. The total cost of the three projects is estimated to be $8.8 million.
The school system proposes to pay for most of the cost of the projects through school funds that would include federal COVID-19 funds. That would include $1,175,000 from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2.0 funds and $3,825,000 from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3.0 funds. Other school funds for the three projects would include $1,085,000 reserved from capital outlay funds; $500,000 coming from the school department general purpose fund balance; $500,000 coming from the half-cent of the sales tax set aside by referendum for school capital projects; $400,000 coming from a pledged donation from a private source intended for the field house; and $1,000 coming from a reserved donation for the field house. Those sources total $7,486,000. That totals $7,486,000 towards the three projects, leaving $1,314,000.
VanHuss asked the council to donate $1 million toward the projects. VanHuss said that since the donation would be a one-time donation towards capital projects, it would not increase the city’s maintenance of effort to annual funding for the school system. Van Huss said the donation does not need to be contributed in a single fiscal year. He told the councilman that the donations could be a couple of $500,000 donations spread over two years, or other divisions. The remaining $314,000 would be found from other school resources.
The biggest portion of the money would be spent on the Harold McCormick project. VanHuss said the school plant at Harold McCormick has not received the large renovations and additions at the city’s other schools because of the need to remove the asbestos at Harold McCormick before disturbing the structure of the building. Once the city schools began receiving the half-cent sales tax for school capital projects following a referendum passed by city voters, major additions and renovations were done at both East Side and West Side Elementary. VanHuss said the removal of the asbestos will enable Harold McCormick to receive some of the upgrades that have already been completed at the other two elementary schools in the city. Van Huss said the Harold McCormick project calls for new flooring, new ceilings and lighting, new doors, new restrooms.
The T.A. Dugger project includes a more secure entrance. VanHuss said all four of the other schools in the system have a secure entrance that opens into an inner vestibule. Visitors who enter the vestibule cannot gain entrance to the rest of the school until they are checked by school staff. VanHuss said the project would provide the same safe entrance for T.A. Dugger. It will also provide new stairs to the front entrance and a ramp.
The third project would provide for a new metal building at Elizabethton High School to serve as a space for many extracurricular activities. This would include a new weightlifting room, a 30-foot-by-30-foot artificial turf, and a gym floor. VanHuss said the facility would serve the needs of a large number of student organizations, from varsity athletic teams, to the Betsy Band, to the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps.
The members of the City Council appeared receptive to the request from the school system. Mayor Curt Alexander noted that the city has not increased its annual contribution to school operations. In the 2000-2001 school year, the city’s annual contribution to the school system was $2,232,000. It remained at that level every year through 2015-2016. The next year it was raised to $2,400,000 annually and has remained at that level since.
Alexander also said that the city has not felt pressure to increase the annual contribution because of the passage of the half-cent sales tax dedicated to city schools capital projects. Alexander said the referendum that was approved by city voters included the specification that the half-cent sales tax should be exclusively used for school capital projects for 10 years. Even though 10 years have passed, the City Council has kept the funding going to the school capital projects. Alexander said it was time for City Council to make the designation for school capital projects permanent.