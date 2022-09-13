ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School Board normally considers only matters at local and regional levels, but at Tuesday’s board meeting, the board unanimously approved two resolutions which are a response to recent matters that the local board and administrators feel could have a detrimental impact on the city school system.
The first matter was a resolution supporting the students and teachers in the district by requesting the Tennessee General Assembly amend a 2021 state law, TCA 49-6-3115. The law will take effect this academic year and will require all students in the third grade to not be promoted to the fourth grade unless the student is determined to be proficient in English language arts. The school board’s resolution is requesting that school districts be allowed to make retention decisions for third- and fourth-grade students.
The second matter is a resolution in support of the professional educators of the Elizabethton City School System. The resolution is in response to remarks made earlier in the year by Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Michigan’s Hillsdale College. He was quoted as saying that the education departments were the “dumbest part of every college.”
Before the vote on the third grade retention resolution, Director of Schools Richard VanHuss told the board, “I feel this is going to be detrimental to the students.” His primary objections were that the law was based on a single test, the results students had on the third-grade English and language arts test on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. VanHuss told the board that it is true that English proficiency in the third grade has proven to be important, but he said the Elizabethton City School System has developed a very effective benchmark using a year of data on measuring a student’s progress rather than just the results of a single test. He said a student could have simply had a bad test day and there could be a serious impact over that one bad day.
Not only that, he said, keeping students back a year could mean that students turned old enough to legally leave school before graduating. “I fear this is actually going to increase the chance a student will drop out,” VanHuss told the board.
VanHuss said the law is extremely vague. He said the law states that students should show adequate growth without defining "adequate." He also said that the TCAP English and language arts test is not a reading test.
VanHuss concluded by saying “we don’t need this legislation. … It is not going to achieve the desired effect.”
School Board Chairman Eddie Pless asked how many third graders in Elizabethton would have been impacted by the law if it had been in effect the past year. He was told that it would have impacted 61 out of 185 students.
Pless said the Elizabethton City School System just had four of its schools, including all of its elementary schools, named as Reward Schools. He said that despite the high achievement, the new law would have meant that one out of every three third graders would have been impacted by the law.
Board member Mike Wilson said he felt that the new law benefitted private schools. “I don’t think some of the people who came up with this were looking to serve public education at all,” he said.
There was much less discussion on the second resolution. "We really appreciate our teachers,” Pless said. He said the recent negative comments about teachers and about the colleges that educate them and the lack of a response from government officials led to the board feeling the need to acknowledge its respect for the teachers publicly.
The resolution acknowledged the “importance of an excellent public education system to both the quality of life and the economic prosperity of the City of Elizabethton” and also noted “the governor of Tennessee has failed to defend the excellent teachers across our state.”
Pless said that while the resolution was focused on defending teachers, the board recognizes the importance of everyone from the director, supervisors, administrators, teachers, teaching assistants, custodians, cafeteria workers, and clerical staff. “All are vital to this system, but to not support our teachers would be almost criminal,” he said.