Elizabethton City School Board

Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss (left) and Elizabethton School Board Chairman Eddie Pless discussing a resolution on a new state law during Tuesday's board meeting.

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School Board normally considers only matters at local and regional levels, but at Tuesday’s board meeting, the board unanimously approved two resolutions which are a response to recent matters that the local board and administrators feel could have a detrimental impact on the city school system.

The first matter was a resolution supporting the students and teachers in the district by requesting the Tennessee General Assembly amend a 2021 state law, TCA 49-6-3115. The law will take effect this academic year and will require all students in the third grade to not be promoted to the fourth grade unless the student is determined to be proficient in English language arts. The school board’s resolution is requesting that school districts be allowed to make retention decisions for third- and fourth-grade students.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

