ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School Board unanimously approved the school budget for the 2023-24 Fiscal Year during Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget will be forwarded to the Elizabethton City Council for approval. The council’s first reading of the entire city budget will take place during its next meeting on Thursday, June 8.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss told the board that the total amount in the new budget is right at $40 million. He said the school system “is a big operation, we employ between 525 and 550 people, so we are one of the biggest, if not the biggest, employer in the city.”
VanHuss said the school budget includes a 5% pay increase for classified (non-teacher) personnel. He said there is also a raise for certified (teacher) staff, which varies according to the time in service and the highest degree held by each teacher. He said the pay for a starting teacher with a bachelor of science degree will be increased by $3,000. The current minimum is $40,500 per year. That would increase to $43,500 next year under the new budget.
“It is a significant pay raise for staff. We are very thankful for that…I am just really excited about all the things that are in this budget. The fact that we are able to put so much money toward staff and recognizing them and their contribution.”
VanHuss said the pay increases for teachers amounts to $1 million, and another $250,000 increase for the the pay of non-teacher staff.
In discussing the budget with the Johnson City Press on Wednesday morning, Van Huss said the public will be able to easily see some of the big projects the school system is spending money on if the budget receives final approval from City Council.
These include three major building projects, totaling $8.8 million, at Harold McCormick Elementary School, Elizabethton High School and T.A. Dugger Jr. High School. Much of this money comes from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the COVID pandemic.
The biggest project is the renovations at Harold McCormick Elementary School, which totals $5.5 million. The reason for the large expenditure is because of a decision made a long time ago to leave asbestos undisturbed in the school. That meant many renovations accomplished at the other schools in the system were not done at Harold McCormick because of the asbestos.
The current Harold McCormick project will remove the asbestos from the building. The removal of the asbestos will enable Harold McCormick to receive some of the upgrades that have already been completed at the other two elementary schools in the city. The Harold McCormick project calls for new flooring, new ceilings and lighting, new doors and new restrooms.
The T.A. Dugger project totals $500,000 and includes a more secure entrance. VanHuss said all four of the other schools in the system have a secure entrance that opens into an inner vestibule. Visitors who enter the vestibule cannot gain entrance to the rest of the school until they are checked by school staff. VanHuss said the project would provide the same safe entrance for T.A. Dugger. It will also provide new stairs to the front entrance and a ramp.
The third project would provide for a new metal building at Elizabethton High School to serve as a space for many extracurricular activities. This would include a new weightlifting room, a 30-by-30-foot artificial turf and a gym floor. VanHuss said the facility would serve the needs of a large number of student organizations, such as the varsity athletic teams, the Betsy Band and the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps.
VanHuss said the public will be able to see other projects being completed on the school campus to improve security, such as the installation of ballistic glass in windows, fencing around campuses and installation of improved locks on internal doors.
VanHuss said there will be two new programs in the curriculum. One is a construction class offered at the high school to teach students different building trade skills. He said this should help improve the skilled workers in construction in the community.
The second new program is a exploration class offered at T.A. Dugger to offer students a sampling of every career technical education course taught at the high school, giving the students a better idea of these courses and what they are about when these students become incoming freshmen.