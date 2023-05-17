Elizabethton City School Board

Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School Board unanimously approved the school budget for the 2023-24 Fiscal Year during Tuesday’s meeting.

The budget will be forwarded to the Elizabethton City Council for approval. The council’s first reading of the entire city budget will take place during its next meeting on Thursday, June 8.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

