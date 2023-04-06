Elizabethton Public Library

Becca Dugger of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library shows off the seed library where members of the community may get three free packets of seeds each week to start their own family garden.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library is encouraging a return to the tradition of home gardens. In the past, spring was a time when people looked forward to planting seeds in their gardens to ensure a season of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers for the family dinner table.

Starting Monday, the library will be offering free packages of seeds to everyone in the community through its “seed library.” Offering many varieties of herbs, vegetables and flowers, the seed library should have something for everyone regardless of their gardening experience.

