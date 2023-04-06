ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library is encouraging a return to the tradition of home gardens. In the past, spring was a time when people looked forward to planting seeds in their gardens to ensure a season of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers for the family dinner table.
Starting Monday, the library will be offering free packages of seeds to everyone in the community through its “seed library.” Offering many varieties of herbs, vegetables and flowers, the seed library should have something for everyone regardless of their gardening experience.
Becca Dugger, a cataloguer at the library, has led the effort to create the seed library. “I enjoy gardening,” Dugger said. She has done a webinar on similar projects by other libraries.
Dugger said the way it works is that each individual can pick up three seed packets per week throughout the planting season. She said she got support from established seed companies like Baker Creek, West Coast Seeds and True Leaf Market.
There is a wide variety of different seeds available, and obtaining three different seed packets every week can result in a garden with lots of variety.
Dugger hopes the program can become self sustaining by encouraging participants to harvest the seeds from their healthiest plants and to donate some of them to the library for next year’s seed giveaway.
The press release on the start of the seed library said “through the time-honored tradition of seed saving, we celebrate biodiversity and foster community resilience, self reliance and a culture of sharing.”
The library also has a very logical answer for those who have no experience with gardening. Dugger said those obtaining the free seeds can also borrow books from the library’s collection on gardening.
The library is working to provide the members of the community with tasty, healthy and economical meals for the coming growing season.