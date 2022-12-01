Crime Graphic

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video