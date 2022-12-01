ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash. One of the vehicles was occupied by an unresponsive man that had been shot and appeared to be dead. There were no other occupants found in the vehicles.
The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Traffic accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to continue the investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County Rescue Squad, and the Elizabethton Fire Department also responded to the incident and also assisted the Elizabethton Police Department.
Officers and investigators cleared the scene just before 7 a.m., however the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police department said there is no continued threat to the community from the incident.
The department is seeking information or tips that may assist in the investigation. Information can be provided by calling 423-542-4141, or by using the department’s tip line at 423-542-7574.
Information can also be provided by using the department’s anonymous Tip411 system. To submit a tip via text message, text TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.