ELIZABETHTON — One person was found dead and a second seriously injured early Wednesday morning, but the city police chief said there is no danger to the public.
The Elizabethton Police Department is continuing to investigate an incident at 105 Mountain View Drive.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw reported that at about 4:19 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called for a welfare check at Apartment 17 because a 911 caller had requested an ambulance, but would not provide any other information.
Officers arrived to find evidence that someone was injured in the apartment. When they entered the residence, officers found one person was dead and another person seriously injured.
Shaw said the investigation is continuing, but there is no danger to the public.
An EPD press release said that from the information gathered in the initial stages of the investigation, the seriously injured person and the dead person were the only two people involved in what the release said appeared to be the result of domestic violence.