ELIZABETHTON — One man was arrested early Monday morning after an hours-long armed standoff with law enforcement officers at a Bluefield Avenue apartment complex. The standoff lasted from shortly after midnight until about 6:30 a.m. Law enforcement agencies taking part in the standoff included the Elizabethton Police Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Johnson City Police Department.
Natan Effler, 33, was taken into custody by the Elizabethton Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. Police involvement with the incident began when Elizabethton police officers responded to Walgreen’s Pharmacy about a call on a reported domestic assault that took place on Bluefield Avenue. Officers learned from the victim that her son had been staying with her for the past two days. The woman told police she had asked him to leave several times, but he refused to do so. She said that earlier o Sunday, Effler became irate and started cursing her, threatening to kill her and brandishing a knife, which she said he held to her throat.
The victim told the police officers that she ran from Effler and locked herself in her bedroom. She said he continued to threaten to killer and used the knife or another object to try to open the door. She said he then attempted to set the apartment on fire by igniting a pan of grease. The victim was able to contact another family member to take her away from the apartment. She told police that after she left the apartment, her son began to sed her threatening messages.
The police obtained an arrest warrant and officers from the Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department went to the apartment to arrest Effler. The police said Effler barricaded himself in the apartment, along with another man. Officers evacuated other residents of the apartments and activated the Elizabethton Police Department’s special units.
Negotiators from the Elizabethton Police Department’s Special Response Team were assisted by the crisis negotiation team from the Johnson City Police Department. Negotiators established contact with the suspect and the hostage was released around 4:30 a.m. The negotiations continued and Effler surrendered to officers around 6:30 a.m.
There were no injuries involved in the incident. Effler was transported to the Carter County Jail. In addition to the assault warrant, other charges are pending that are related to the incident.