ELIZABETHTON — One man was arrested early Monday morning after an hours-long armed standoff with law enforcement officers at a Bluefield Avenue apartment complex. The standoff lasted from shortly after midnight until about 6:30 a.m. Law enforcement agencies taking part in the standoff included the Elizabethton Police Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Johnson City Police Department.

Natan Effler, 33, was taken into custody by the Elizabethton Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. Police involvement with the incident began when Elizabethton police officers responded to Walgreen’s Pharmacy about a call on a reported domestic assault that took place on Bluefield Avenue. Officers learned from the victim that her son had been staying with her for the past two days. The woman told police she had asked him to leave several times, but he refused to do so. She said that earlier o Sunday, Effler became irate and started cursing her, threatening to kill her and brandishing a knife, which she said he held to her throat.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

