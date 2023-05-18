Elizabethton Police Department
EPD

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has issued its plans for handling traffic during the Music and Miles Half Marathon on Saturday Morning.

“We ask that motorist in Elizabethton near the race route and in the Downtown area use extra care and caution and watch for city police officers, street, parks and fire department employees, along with many race volunteers that will be out at intersections along the race route to ensure safety of the race participants,” the department said in its traffic alert on Thursday morning.

