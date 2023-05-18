ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has issued its plans for handling traffic during the Music and Miles Half Marathon on Saturday Morning.
“We ask that motorist in Elizabethton near the race route and in the Downtown area use extra care and caution and watch for city police officers, street, parks and fire department employees, along with many race volunteers that will be out at intersections along the race route to ensure safety of the race participants,” the department said in its traffic alert on Thursday morning.
The alert said the 13.1-mile race starts and finishes on Third Street at the Covered Bridge Park. It begins by heading east across town from U.S. Highway 19E to Hatcher Lane. The route then turns west on the Tweetsie Trail all the way to the turn around on the trail just before Mary Patton Highway. The following intersections without traffic signals will be closed to vehicle traffic with barricades to insure the safety of the race participants: Legacy Drive at West G and Forsyth; Ward Street at West G and West Elk; Parkway Boulevard from West Elk to West G; and Holly Lane at West Elk to Lee Avenue.
In addition to the Tweetsie Trail, the race course is also on some open streets, so the police department asks runners to be alert for vehicles in these areas and move to the sidewalk or left side of the street in the neighborhood streets around TA Dugger Jr. High School, Elizabethton High School, West Side Elementary School and along Hattie Avenue downtown.
The police department also warned that Elizabethton High School's graduation will be taking place at the same time as the half marathon.