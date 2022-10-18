ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.

In its latest newsletter, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said “today, we reach out to our community as we seek volunteers to assist our department and we would also welcome the support by our local business that are interested in becoming an advertising sponsor of the events we provide throughout the year. If you are interested in doing either, we would love to speak with you. As we continue to create recreational opportunities for our citizens and this region, we hope you see the value of the service and advertising you could have by partnering with us. For more information, please give us a call today at 423-547-6441.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you