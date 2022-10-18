ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
In its latest newsletter, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said “today, we reach out to our community as we seek volunteers to assist our department and we would also welcome the support by our local business that are interested in becoming an advertising sponsor of the events we provide throughout the year. If you are interested in doing either, we would love to speak with you. As we continue to create recreational opportunities for our citizens and this region, we hope you see the value of the service and advertising you could have by partnering with us. For more information, please give us a call today at 423-547-6441.”
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library also will get off to an early Halloween with Beetlejuice on the Bridge on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. This Beetlejuice-themed event at the Covered Bridge Park will feature cosplay and a Halloween costume contest. Themed notebooks will be given out by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce as long as the supply lasts. There will be food trucks and everyone is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and stick around for a free showing of Beetlejuice at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, will be the finale for the weekly cruise-ins in downtown Elizabethton for the 2022 season of the Carter County Car Club. It will also be the club’s Trunk or Treat. Those who would like to be a part of the finale are asked to bring their hotrod and candy to hand out to all the little hobgoblins. The cruise-in will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Elk Avenue.
Elizabethton’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat event, Boo on the Block, will take place on the afternoon of Oct. 31, with merchants handing out treats to their youngest customers and the entire downtown area filled with some of the scariest and cutest costumes.
The Christmas season kicks off in Elizabethton on Saturday, Nov. 19, with Carter County Bank’s annual lighting of the state’s tallest Fraser fir. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold the Candy Cane Quest in the park immediately following the lighting of the tree.
Other Christmas events planned are the return of the popular Skate By the Doe ice skating presented by Carter County Bank, Christmas at Covered Bridge Park and more.
The biggest Christmas event will once again be the annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by Main Street Elizabethton. The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells.” Main Street will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the grand marshal.