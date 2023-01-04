The Snap-on toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTON — The Snap-on Tools toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for preliminary approval tonight.
The site plan is for a 25,350-square-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State Line Road. J.A. Street and Associates of Blountville will be the general contractor on the construction project.
The plan is for the addition to be connected on the west side of the current building and parking lot. The parking lot will contain 140 new spaces, resulting in a net gain of 59 new spaces.
The city’s Development Review Committee met with the applicants on Tuesday and minor outstanding comments remain under review. City staff will be prepared to provide the Planning Commission with a recommendation when the commission meets at 6 p.m. today. If all relevant comments have been addressed, the staff may revise its recommendation to final site plan approval.
Part of the expansion project is being built on 6 acres of land acquired by Snap-on a few years ago from neighboring Matheson Properties.
Snap-on manufactures wrenches and other hand tools. The company has been making the tools in Elizabethton since the company built a 25,000-square-foot wrench forging plant in 1974.
The plant has gone through several expansions, and it has grown to 170,000 square feet making ratchets and wrenches.
The Planning Commission will also be considering final plat approval for a 15-lot subdivision off Mary Patton Highway. The approval will be for Phase I of The Landings at West End. The entire project is proposed to have 29 lots. The property is zoned low density residential (R-1) and is bounded by established residential neighborhoods near the Elizabethton Golf Course.