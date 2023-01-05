The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved the final site plan for a 25,000 square-foot addition to the Snap-on Tools factory during its first meeting of the new year on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTON — During its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave final site plan approval to an expansion of the Snap-on factory at 2195 State Line Road.
The approval was unanimous and was given after Elizabethton Director of Planning Logan Engle told the commissioners that the final outstanding matters of concern with the Development Review Committee had been resolved.
Following the vote, plant manager John Curley told the Johnson City Press that he hopes construction can begin in two weeks, if the weather cooperates. The site plan calls for a 25,350-square-foot addition to the existing factory. The plan also includes a new parking lot, containing 140 new spaces.
Accounting for the parking spaces lost with the plant expansion, there is a net gain of 59 new parking spaces for employees. The expansion was made possible by the recent acquisition of 6 acres of land from neighboring Matheson Properties.
The Snap-on plant in Elizabethton began operations in 1974 as a 25,000-square-foot wrench forging plant. The plant currently has 170,000 square feet and manufactures wrenches and ratchets. Curley said the new production addition will enable the manufacture of more tools, especially chrome-plated tools.
One member of the Planning Commission, Wes Frazier, told the commissioners he is an employee of Snap-on. He said he is proud that the company is expanding and did not see any reason to abstain from voting on the approval of the site plan.
The Planning Commission was also unanimous in giving final site plan approval for phase I of Landings at West End on the Mary Patton Highway. The phase includes 15 lots. A second phase will include a cul-de-sac and the final nine lots of the project. The property is zoned low density residential (R-1) and is bounded by established residential neighborhoods near the Elizabethton Golf Course.
The Planning Commission also selected new officers for the coming year. Dena Bass was elected chair. Bill Taylor was elected vice chair, and Frazier was elected secretary.