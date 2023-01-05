Elizabethton Planning Commission

The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved the final site plan for a 25,000 square-foot addition to the Snap-on Tools factory during its first meeting of the new year on Thursday.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — During its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave final site plan approval to an expansion of the Snap-on factory at 2195 State Line Road.

The approval was unanimous and was given after Elizabethton Director of Planning Logan Engle told the commissioners that the final outstanding matters of concern with the Development Review Committee had been resolved.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you