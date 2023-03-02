Elizabethton Planning Commission

Dena Bass, chair of the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — For the second time in three months, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission has unanimously given site plan approval for an expansion of the Snap-on Tools factory.

The latest approval came during the planners’ monthly meeting on Thursday night. It was for a 23,400-foot expansion of the building for a new production addition on the east side of the 170,000- square-foot factory located at 2195 State Line Road.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

