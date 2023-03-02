ELIZABETHTON — For the second time in three months, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission has unanimously given site plan approval for an expansion of the Snap-on Tools factory.
The latest approval came during the planners’ monthly meeting on Thursday night. It was for a 23,400-foot expansion of the building for a new production addition on the east side of the 170,000- square-foot factory located at 2195 State Line Road.
The action comes after the planners gave site plan unanimous approval on Jan. 5 to a 25,350-square-foot addition to the factory and a reconfigured parking lot with a net gain of 59 parking spaces.
Thursday night’s action means that the total expansion of the building will be 48,750 square feet.
According to Carter County History, the plant opened in August 1974 as a 5,000-square-foot forge shop employing less than 20 workers and converting raw steel bars into forgings for wrenches. The plant would be expanded the following year to increase the floor space by 21,000 square feet and quadruple the workforce.
The company has expanded the size of the plant several times over the years. The largest expansion took place in 1981, with a 73,000-square-foot addition.
The facility is headed by Jon Carley and is now the largest industrial employer in Carter County.