ELIZABETHTON — The proposed spay and neuter clinic to be built next door to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is a step closer to reality following the unanimous approval given by the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission to the final site plans for the clinic. The approval was granted during Thursday night’s meeting of the planners. The commission also revisions to the plat and construction drawings for the Landings at West End on the Mary Patton Highway, after the uncovering of a large amount of rock caused a redrawing of a portion of the plans.

The spay and neuter clinic is project being undertaken by the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The organization is currently raising funds to construct the clinic., which will consist of a 3,100-square_foot building and a new parking area. It will be built on a 1.12 acre site on property owned by the city of Elizabethton. The site is adjacent to the animal shelter on Sycamore Shoals Drive and just upstream on the Watauga River from the Elizabethton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

