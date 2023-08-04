The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission approved the plans for a spay and neuter clinic to be built by the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The project will be done in phases, contingent on results of fund raisers. Two fundraisers are taking place today.The first is the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter Golf Tournament, which takes place at the Elizabethton Golf Course, starting with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Golf will start at 1 p.m. The second event of the day is Third Blockstock AKA Possum Fest, which will take over the third downtown block of East Elk Avenue. The event will feature local artisan vendors and food trucks. Patrons can enjoy beer while listening to live music on Post Office Street for a $6 entry fee. The event begins at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The proposed spay and neuter clinic to be built next door to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is a step closer to reality following the unanimous approval given by the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission to the final site plans for the clinic. The approval was granted during Thursday night’s meeting of the planners. The commission also revisions to the plat and construction drawings for the Landings at West End on the Mary Patton Highway, after the uncovering of a large amount of rock caused a redrawing of a portion of the plans.
The spay and neuter clinic is project being undertaken by the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The organization is currently raising funds to construct the clinic., which will consist of a 3,100-square_foot building and a new parking area. It will be built on a 1.12 acre site on property owned by the city of Elizabethton. The site is adjacent to the animal shelter on Sycamore Shoals Drive and just upstream on the Watauga River from the Elizabethton Wastewater Treatment Plant.