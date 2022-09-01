Elizabethton Planning Commission

This is the completed Phase I of the East Tennessee Recreation Park, with 19 units. The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave site plan approval for Phase II on Thursday night. The plan includes 15 new units.

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.

The planners unanimously gave site plan approval for Phase II of the East Tennessee Recreation Park Phase II, located at 103 Smoky Mountain Place on a parcel in the industrial park that already includes the East Tennessee Sports Complex. Phase I of the RV park was approved several years ago and is located on the south side of the property. That portion includes 19 sites in a gated compound, full hookups, a bath house, a common playground and softball and baseball field.

