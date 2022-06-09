ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council unanimously passed on Thursday evening the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget is balanced and does not require an increase from the current property tax rate of $1.56 per $100 of assessed value.
The general fund budget projects expenditures to be $23,405,488. The projected revenues are only $21,317,796. That takes advantage of a large fund balance that grew substantially during the conservative budgeting during the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget projects that the fund balance will be brought down to $9,600,178.
The other major funds in the city government are the Elizabethton City Schools Fund, the Water and Sewer Fund, and the Electric Fund. The city schools total funds for the new fiscal year are $35,475,273. That includes funding from the city of Elizabethton to the schools in the amount of $2.4 million. The Water and Sewer Fund’s total ending net position would be $22,866,465. The Electric Fund’s total ending net position would be $67,535,618.
Other funds include the Airport Fund, which has total expenditures of $824,600. That fund will be balanced with two annual appropriations from the city, which total $145,000.
The council also approved the lease agreement by which the city leases Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark at Joe O’Brien Field to Boyd Sports, allowing the organization to manage the Appalachian League’s River Riders baseball team, operate travel ball tournaments and host other events at the stadium in return for stadium renovations funded by Boyd Sports. The stadium will also continue to be the home of the Elizabethtion High School baseball team. The council approved the vote with one opposing vote from Councilman Richard Barker.
The council also saluted David McQueen, who recently retired from the Parks and Recreation Department after a 37-year career. McQueen was hired by the city at the age of 17 in 1985 as a seasonal part-time employee for the Parks Department and he remained an employee until his retirement. Over the years he was promoted several times, going to full-time maintenance employee, athletic director, and maintenance supervisor.
In a mayoral proclamation, it was said that McQueen’s “leadership has helped maintain over 130 acres of parkland, which includes 2 Recreation Centers, the Franklin Pool, the Linear Trail, 12 athletic fields and 10 City Parks.”
The proclamation also noted his long association with the Elizabethton Twins, starting as a bat boy and progressing up to serving as clubhouse manager for 18 years. He also served as head groundskeeper. The proclamation said McQueen’s “hard work and commitment to excellence did not go unanswered as the Elizabethton Twins produced 30 consecutive winning seasons along with 10 Appalachian League championships while he was with the team.
The city honored McQueen by renaming Riverside Park as “David McQueen Riverside Park.”
McQueen told the City Council and the audience that the naming of the park was especially meaningful to him because he grew up in the Blackbottom community, where the park is located beside the Watauga River. He said he still lives in Blackbottom and can see the river and the park he helped to maintain for so many years from his bedroom window.