ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is looking for individuals or groups who want to volunteer their time to assist the department with events or minor projects, such as landscaping and cleaning parks. Interested individuals and groups are encouraged to join the department’s Friends of the Park program.
Throughout the year, the department puts on events and the department is always looking for extra help when it comes to setting up and searing down the equipment, monitoring inflatables, dressing up in costumes and other activities.
“We are looking for individuals who have a strong connection to their community,” said Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. She went on to say such people want to give back to the community. “Parks and Recreation strives to provide free entertainment as much as we are able, but without hands to help work, those opportunities simply aren’t possible. In order to ensure Parks and Recreation’s services can not only continue, but grow, volunteer help is vital. Seeing a child’s face light up as they see their favorite character during a meet and greet, not having a parent worry about paying for their child to play on inflatables, enjoy time during a foam party, or watch a magician spark wonder and excitement in their minds are just some of the many rewards of serving during our special events. Each of us who live and love Elizabethton want the best for our citizens here and times like these are built for those who want to ensure that happens.”
In addition to volunteering for special events, there are also times when the Parks and Recreation Department need some help in maintaining its properties. There are beautification projects, where volunteers help plant flowers and trees, trim bushes, or pick up trash. In the past this has been seen as a great opportunity for high school students looking for volunteer hours for scholarships.
Over the past few years, the Parks and Recreation Department has had help from several church congregation, who have volunteered as a group for projects at various parks. Local schools and universities have assisted with special events.
“Joining our ‘Friends of the Park’ is a great way to serve the City of Elizabethton and contribute to the continued growth of our department,” said Kitchens. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to increase and expand upon the events and programs we put on each year and adding volunteers will allow us to do even more. Volunteer groups also allows us to create more beautiful spaces throughout the city.
Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer may call the Parks and Recreation Department at 547-6441 or 547-3008. They may also contact the department by email to divines@cityofelizabethton.org or kkitchens@cityofelizabethton.org.
“We will be having a meeting in the future where our entire group of volunteers will get together to discuss various projects/events and expectations,” Kitchens said.