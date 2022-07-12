For many years, the congregation of Hunter First Baptist Church has teamed up with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department to conduct an annual "Friends of the Park Service Day". This is a scene of the members working in the Covered Bridge Park during the service day held this past May. Their leadership and the members of this church certainly provide an important mission to our community. We greatly appreciate the time they spent improving two of our park locations and for the dedicated that impact so many of our park visitors," said Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.