ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton will once again be offering its Façade Rehabilitation Grant for this fiscal year.
The grant is intended to provide incentives to improve the exterior façades of structures that are located within the Main Street District of downtown Elizabethton. The program seeks to encourage improvement of downtown buildings, the improvement of commercial sales and improvement in local sales tax collection in downtown, and the attraction of new businesses and visitors to the downtown area.
Eligible properties must be located within the Main Street District and have a service, retail, or mixed-use occupancy with an active ground floor area that is accessible to the street. Grant applications will be reviewed for appropriate exterior renovations outlined in the program guidelines. These eligible activities include: masonry repairs and the repointing of bricks; the repair/replacement/preservation of historically significant architectural details; the removal or reconstruction of false fronts; exterior painting and stucco; awnings and canopies; windows, door, or cornice repair/replacement; the repair/replacement of gutters and down spouts; decking and stairs; required sidewalk barriers for outdoor dining areas (must remain with the building); some design/architectural fees (not to exceed $500); visible electrical/mechanical equipment enclosures, building-mounted signs; and roofing.
The grant is a reimbursement program and requires that the property owner or tenant contribute a minimum of 50% of the total cost of the project. Grants will be distributed to successful applicants in amounts not to exceed $4,000 and will be paid upon successful completion of the project. The maximum grant amount has been increased due to an increase in funding for this program by the Elizabethton City Council.
Grant applications will be made available on Monday, October 3 at a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. to be held at Elizabethton City Hall, and will be accepted for review until the close of business on Friday, November 18. This is the final day applications will be received for grant consideration. Approval of applications will be considered based upon the guidelines of the program. All proposed work contained within the scope of the application must be able to be completed no later than June 1, 2023.