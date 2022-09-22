Downtown Elizabethton

The City of Elizabethton is once again offering grants to improve the appearance of downtown buildings.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton will once again be offering its Façade Rehabilitation Grant for this fiscal year.

The grant is intended to provide incentives to improve the exterior façades of structures that are located within the Main Street District of downtown Elizabethton. The program seeks to encourage improvement of downtown buildings, the improvement of commercial sales and improvement in local sales tax collection in downtown, and the attraction of new businesses and visitors to the downtown area.

