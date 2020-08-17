ELIZABETHTON — An Elizabethton man was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on Monday on three counts of rape of a child in alleged incidents from 2013.
Brian Anthony Minnick was arrested on the charge on Aug. 14 after Investigator Samantha Maney of the Elizabethton Police Department met with Minnick on the allegations.
In the affidavit in the arrest warrants, Maney reported that the rapes allegedly took place when Minnick was baby-sitting the three children. The oldest of the three is now 12.
Maney began the investigation of Minnick after she received a referral from the state Department of Child Services.
Maney said all three children told the Child Advocacy Center that they had been sexually abused. All identified Minnick as the perpetrator. He was described as a regular baby-sitter for the children at the time. Maney reported that the last time the incidents occurred was on Oct. 12, 2013, when one of the children told her father and police were called in.
That child described digital and oral rape. Another child described vaginal and oral rape. The third child described oral rape.
Last month, Maney said she went to Minnick’s residence, where he gave a voluntary statement admitting the 2013 sexual penetration of all three children.
On Monday, Minnick appeared before Judge Keith Bowers Jr. Bowers set his bond at $250,000 and appointed a public defender for Minnick.
His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 25.