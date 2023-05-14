ELIZABETHTON — The Adult Services Department at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will be holding several events during the rest of May.
On Tuesday, May 16, there will be a Carter County Health Assessment, which only for residents of the Courtyard Community. The event take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Courtyard.
On Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the library will partner with the University of Tennessee Extension, Institute of Agriculture for “General Gardening” presented by Roger Clark. The free event will take place at the library.
On Monday, May 22, from 4-5 p.m. the library will present “How to Raise Monarch Butterflies” at the library. Registration is required and may be done by calling 423-547-6360. Limited supplies of plants and seeds are available.
There are also some weekly programs ongoing at the library. Every Monday the Carter County Fiber Arts Group meets at the library. The summer hours for the meetings are 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is available for all who love fiber arts and have a project. There are lots of members who knit, crochet, needle point and felt.
Every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Adult Services has tea talk with Patti at Glow Herbals. This free event takes place at 527 E. Elk Ave., Suite 1.