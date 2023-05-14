Elizabethton Library
Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library

ELIZABETHTON — The Adult Services Department at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will be holding several events during the rest of May.

On Tuesday, May 16, there will be a Carter County Health Assessment, which only for residents of the Courtyard Community. The event take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Courtyard.

John Thompson

