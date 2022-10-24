Elizabethton City Council

This vertical sign at Zaxby’s Restaurant is an example of the signs discussed at Monday’s workshop on possible changes to Elizabethton’s sign ordinance.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs.

Planning and Development Director Logan Engle said the ordinance was revised to meet the needs of 2018, but the sign industry has moved on from that day. The latest trend is what she called vertical flags.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you