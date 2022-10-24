ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs.
Planning and Development Director Logan Engle said the ordinance was revised to meet the needs of 2018, but the sign industry has moved on from that day. The latest trend is what she called vertical flags.
These are designed to be attached to a portable pole to be flown in a vertical orientation. The current ordinance allows for such signs to be a maximum of 8 feet tall, must meet setback requirements and are permitted in business and manufacturing zones.
There is a limit of one sign per property, or one per business in a multi-tenant property.
Since the signs have become popular, the city’s leadership decided to look at the need for potential changes to theordinance. After considerable discussion, Engle summarized the consensus that came out of the meeting, which would make the ordinance less restrictive to vertical flags.
One thing that was made more restrictive was on the setback requirements for the tall signs. City leaders seemed in agreement that the setback should be determined by the height of the sign, in order to make sure that if a sign fell over, it would not be in the street. That would require an 8-foot setback for an 8-foot tall vertical sign.
The number of signs allowed for a business would be determined by the length of street frontage, with a minimum of 80 feet per sign. The leaders felt that the maximum number of signs should be capped at 10 signs, regardless of the length of street frontage.
Planning Commission Chair Dena Bass said, “I would like a simple ordinance,” but realized there were factors making that difficult. Engle said there are always people who try to figure out ways to go around the ordinance, making it necessary to make it more detailed and complex.
Bass said the planners and staff worked on the 2018 sign ordinance for two years. “We had a lot of complaints about the old ordinance. We tried to make it more business friendly.”
Some other parts of Monday’s workshop were also debated, such as whether the business frontage along the Tweetsie Trail should be counted as road frontage. As an example, although Ingles Market is a prominent business on West Elk Avenue, it does not have any road frontage on West Elk, because the Tweetsie Trail is between the street and the edge of the Ingle’s property. There are also several businesses where the Tweetsie Trail runs behind their property. Should the trail’s frontage be counted as road frontage for determining the number of temporary signs to which they may display?
The planning staff will now get to work with the guidance provided by the City Council and Planning Commission and write a sign ordinance proposal for the approval of the two organizations.