The Pancake Committee from the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club appear to be ready for their first Pancake Breakfast fundraiser since COVID-19 forced cancellation for the last two years. The committee members are (from left to right): Richard Barker; Drew LaPorte, president; and Mike Hill.
ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County for the first time after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 E. E St.
The breakfast will run from 7-10:30 a.m. and include the traditional pancake and sausage entrees as well as coffee, orange juice and milk. Both regular and dietetic syrups will be available to pour over the pancakes.
The annual tradition and important fundraiser for the club has been missed for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are looking forward to restarting this tradition this year and many years to come,” the Pancake Committee of Richard Barker, Mike Hill and club president Drew LaPorte said.
The breakfast began in 1963 under the direction of the late Don Tetrick and Leroy Height. Height worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and brought the idea from Knoxville. Tetrick became an enthusiastic supporter and inspired the annual event for 45 years. Barker said the earliest events were held outdoors, under tents provided by local funeral homes. As the effort grew, First United Methodist offered its fellowship hall and space for the club to store its cooking and serving equipment throughout the year. Barker said the breakfast has always been a great social event for the community.
Barker said carryouts will be available. He said the popular sausage from Reinhart Foodservice is also back. This year, the sausage will be cooked by J’s Corner. Mickey Mouse Pancakes also will be available for children.
The breakfast is also an important source of raising funds for the many projects supported by the club. This includes sponsorship of the Key Clubs at Elizabethton, Happy Valley and Unaka high schools; Builders Clubs for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders at T.A. Dugger Junior High School, Keenburg and Hunter schools; and K-Kids Clubs at Harold McCormick, East Side and West Side elementary schools. The proceeds from the breakfast also support the Kiwanis Park on West G Street, the Douglas Community Park on Church Street, Carter County 4-H Clubs, Best All-Around students at Elizabethton High School, the Elizabethton/Carter County Imagination Library, and the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
The breakfast is normally the club’s major fundraising project during the year. This year’s tickets are $7 and can be purchased from any Kiwanian or at the door during the event.
As the tradition gets going again following the break, club members said they are “most appreciative to all within our community who have sponsored us over the years”, and the members are looking forward to a bright future for the 59-year-old event. “Community support is vital to our success.” The club was established in March 1928 and will celebrate its 95th anniversary next spring.
Another popular fundraiser will also be available at the breakfast. The club has been selling Christmas tree ornaments for the past several years. The latest ornament shows the scenes of Lynn Mountain, including the giant Christmas Tree and the Three Crosses. “It is a great ornament, it really turned out well,” Barker said. Some of the ornaments from past years that have not sold out will also be sold. The ornaments are $10 each.