ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County for the first time after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 E. E St.

The breakfast will run from 7-10:30 a.m. and include the traditional pancake and sausage entrees as well as coffee, orange juice and milk. Both regular and dietetic syrups will be available to pour over the pancakes.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

