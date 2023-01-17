The Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club recently received its charter and joined the Kiwanis Family of the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club. Shown here are the club sponsors and presidents from the service club family of the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton who participated in the Keenburg charter celebration: Sara Snavely, T.A. Dugger Jr. High School Builders Club; Taylor Penix, T. A. Dugger Jr. High School Builders Club; Kendra Cline, T.A. Dugger Jr. High School Builders Club; Izzy McQueen, Elizabethton High School Key Club; Savannah McGinnis, Unaka High School Key Club; Julie Wilcox, Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club; Brooke Crawford, Unaka High School Key Club.
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring it eighth school-based service club.
The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club President Drew LaPorte came to Keenburg for an evening ceremony at the school, where he presented the school’s charter to the club’s teacher sponsor, Julie Wilcox. Sheila Ellis and Jarrod Ellis, Kiwanis advisers, presented Wicox with the club’s banner.
The new club has 31 members, representing sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The charter officers of the club are: Noah Hipshire, president; Luis Tornes, vice president; Kylee Estep, treasurer; and Morgan Miears, secretary.
In December, the club’s first project was a schoolwide charity drive that produced hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food, toys and treats which the club donated to the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society for use by elderly and low-income pet owners.
The other seven service clubs which the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club sponsors are: K-Kids Clubs at East Side Elementary, Harold McCormick Elementary, and West Side Elementary; a Builder’s Club at T.A. Dugger Junior High School; and Key Clubs at Elizabethton, Happy Valley, and Unaka high schools.
Builders Clubs are a sponsored leadership program of Kiwanis International, which has chartered over 1,500 clubs in junior high and middle schools across the world.