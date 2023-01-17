Kiwanis Club

The Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club recently received its charter and joined the Kiwanis Family of the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club. Shown here are the club sponsors and presidents from the service club family of the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton who participated in the Keenburg charter celebration: Sara Snavely, T.A. Dugger Jr. High School Builders Club; Taylor Penix, T. A. Dugger Jr. High School Builders Club; Kendra Cline, T.A. Dugger Jr. High School Builders Club; Izzy McQueen, Elizabethton High School Key Club; Savannah McGinnis, Unaka High School Key Club; Julie Wilcox, Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club; Brooke Crawford, Unaka High School Key Club.

 Elizabethton Kiwanis

ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring it eighth school-based service club.

The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

