ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton kicked off its Independence Day weekend with a well-attended First Friday event.
A good-sized crowd was on hand at the Covered Bridge Park to listen to Big Son from 7-9 p.m. Halfway through the show, there was a lot of activity on the south end of the park for the start of the Firefly 5K run and walk, which started at 8.
Earlier, shoppers strolled down East Elk Avenue to check out sales and specials at downtown shops and restaurants. Many stores included live entertainment on the sidewalks in front of their businesses to compliment their sales. Some of the sidewalk artists included Taylor Moorefield, a guitarist who specializes in Christian metal with the band I am Reverenant, but is proficient in a broad span of musical genres. There was also Beth and her granddaughter, Addy, demonstrating rock painting, where they turned ordinary rocks into patriotic red, white and blue stones.
Several downtown restaurants remained open late with special creations for the evening. There were also several food trucks parked at the Covered Bridge Park.
One highlight for the shoppers was the opening of two new stores. One is Salon Honey, a full-service luxury salon combined with Chasing Raine Photography, specializing in luxury wedding, elopement and boudoir photography. The second new store is August Muse, which specializes in instructing its customers in all the muses, from music, theater, dance, art and poetry.
The new downtownentrepreneurs include Jessica Brewster with Honey Salon, Chasey Smith with Chasing Raine and Angie Ryder, coordinator for the salon.
The new owner of August Muse is Paula Augustine, who is not really new to downtown Elizabethton. She has six years of prior experience downtown with Miss Paula’s Music Studio.
There will be even more going on Saturday in downtown, concluding with a big fireworks show shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events include the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-In on East Elk Avenue, beginning at 5 p.m. and going to 9 p.m.
The city’s Independence Day celebration gets starts at 3:45 p.m. in the Covered Bridge Park with the Patriotic Pedal, sponsored by Tour Carter County and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
This patriotic bike parade invites participants to gather at the Edwards Island parking lot for a special 4.5-mile ride, beginning at the island and going through downtown, ending at the Covered Bridge Park. Other non-motorized vehicles are welcome to join in the fun by decorating tricycles, wagons, strollers, scooters and similar conveyances. There will be a smaller loop for younger and unassisted riders and non-bicycles, who will gather at Covered Bridge Park at 4 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the Patriotic Pup Pageant will take place at the Covered Bridge Stage. Pups are invited to put on their best patriotic attire, including shades, hat, bow tie and more to be proclaimed top dog. Registration is free and begins at 3:30 p.m.
The Annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant will be begin at 4:45 p.m., with trophies awarded in several age categories.
The evening will continue with patriotic opening ceremonies, patriotic tributes and more.
Spank! The 80’s, a 1980s party band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a special free performance.