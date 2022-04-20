ELIZABETHTON — Welcome the new season and get outside with a family-friendly community bike ride this weekend to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and the change of seasons.
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton to host Ride Into Spring, a free community bike ride on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
The ride will be 30 minutes long and will begin at Pedals on Rails, located at 401 E. E St. in downtown, with a route that consists of a 3-mile loop. A mile-long route is also planned for the youngest riders.
For those who don’t have their own bikes or just want to try something new, bike rentals are available from Pedals on Rails and can be reserved at pedalsonrails.com. Several varieties of bikes are offered for rent, including single-speed bikes, seven-speed bikes and also Aventon E-bikes. Child trailers and pet trailers are also available.
Helmets are required and pre-registration is recommended at elizabethtonchamber.com.