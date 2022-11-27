There were plenty of skaters on hand for the 3 p.m. Saturday grand opening of the Skate by the Doe ice rink for this holiday season. While there were quite a few slips and falls during the first few minutes, most of the skaters quickly mastered their techniques within a few circuits of the rink.
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures.
The synthetic material means temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet by 50 feet.
The rink is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from now until Jan. 1. Tickets are $10 for an hour of skating, and includes rental of the ice skates. Tickets are limited to 60 per hour. Tickets may be purchased and reservations made online at https://skatebythedoe.com/booking/. Private events at the rink may be made for Tuesdays or Wednesdays by calling 423-547-6441.
The partners in the rink are Carter County Bank, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. Carter County Bank President Andrew McKeehan said the bank has just agreed to be the sponsor in perpetuity. “We are excited to be sponsoring this,” McKeehan said.
McKeehan said ice skating has become popular in East Tennessee and that is the reason for doubling the size of the rink this year. “It must be popular, look how many others are starting them in the area, but no one can beat our scenery,” McKeehan said, pointing to the nearby Covered Bridge decked out in a big Christmas wreath and the Doe River flowing by just yards from the rink.
While there were lots of people skating on the first day the rink was open, there were other things the Parks and Recreation Department also had in the works, including a free showing of the movie “Elf” and visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf. There was even a chance for children to make their own elf spaghetti before the movie.
Also, there were horse carriage rides through the town from 6-8 p.m.