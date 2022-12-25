ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the family have lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive.
The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition of the house and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
Andrew Wetzel II, a battalion chief with the Eliza-bethton Fire Department, grew up in the home. He and his wife Jenny have raised another generation of Wetzels in the home, sons Nathan, Ryan and Andrew Wetzel III.
Andrew II said the family traces its presence in America to 1853, when his great-great-grandfather Christian came from the Kingdom of Wurttemberg, sailing on the Constitution to New York City. He joined a brother in Cincinnati and wound up in Columbus, Ind.
Andrew said the Wetzels came to Elizabethton in 1914. That was when his great-grandfather Frederick L. Wetzel moved to Elizabethton from Indiana to work for the W.W. Mooney and Son Leather Company. At that time, they moved into a house two doors down from the house in which the Wetzels now live.
Andrew said that when Frederick told his boss several years later that he was moving back to Indiana, his boss tried to convince him to stay, asking Frederick why he was leaving. Frederick told him that he was happy in Elizabethton, but his wife, Anna, was not. He said she missed her family and convinced him to move back to Indiana.
Desperate to keep a key employee, “I can’t manage the plant without you,” the boss told Frederick. “I need you to talk to her and see how we can get her to agree to stay.”
Andrew said the boss managed to find a solution. He offered to provide Anna with unlimited train travel to Indiana to visit her family.
But there was now another problem. Andrew had already sold his house. This problem was solved when the house the Wetzels now live in became available. The house was bought and the Wetzels moved in in 1922.
Andrew said the house had previously been the residence and office of Dr. E.E. Hunter.
The first floor still has signs of when it had been a doctor’s office. A wooden bench built in the wall just a few feet from the front door provided seating for patients.
To provide privacy for the examination room, there was a set of double doors that were closed when a patient entered the room. Those beautiful oak doors remain, even though are no longer needed to provide privacy for medical examinations.
In fact, the entire first floor is filled with beautiful oak fixtures that are polished and help remind the family and guests of the distinguished beginning days of the house. The frugal doctor chose to use pine woodwork on the second floor, which was used for family living quarters and not used as part of the medical practice.
Frederick’s son, Ed, owned the home when Andrew came to live with his grandfather and grandmother, Louise, when he was 7.
The Wetzels were no longer in the leather business and several members of the family were becoming well-known as distinguished teachers and administrators in the local schools. Andrew remembers one of his daily chores was to fill up the coal bin on the coal-fired furnace of the house and spread the clinkers on the gravel alley behind the house.
Andrew and Jenny love the house which has been entrusted into their care. In 2003 they did an extensive renovation which has brought modern improvements to the home while restoring some of its original design and appearance. There were electric upgrades and a modernized kitchen. In 2004, the house was enlarged to provide more living space for the growing family.
“We did out best to keep the house as original as we could,” Jenny said.
Of course, there were improvements to bring modern comforts to the home. Andrew remembers that when he was a boy, the house did not have heating on the second floor. His sons appreciated the upgrades to their rooms which made a spacious playroom for them and their friends.
The boys share their parents pride in the home and also share their father’s tradition of serving in the United States Marine Corps. Andrew is a retired master sergeant, Nathan is a lance corporal and Ryan is a corporal. Andrew III is a second lieutenant and is currently in USMC flight school in Pensacola, Florida.