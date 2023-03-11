ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School excelled in the national Student Journalism Challenge, put on by the PBS News Hour and sponsored by XQ.
EHS students won competitions in two of the three categories. Two winners were selected in each of the three categories. Elizabethton High School students were chosen as winners in best audio and best video. There was also a print category, but Elizabethton only entered one team each in the audio and video, so each of Elizabethton’s teams won their national competition.
To celebrate the national double victory, a victory party was held in the Commons area at the school. Alex Campbell, the school’s project-based learning coordinator served as master of ceremonies and told some of the background of the school’s entry into the contest. The most unusual detail that Campbell revealed was that Elizabethton does not even have a journalism class.
Despite that shortcoming, Campbell said he told the students a story about how Gen. Andrew Jackson used lots of volunteers to defeat the British Army at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. He said Jackson used what the community had available to overcome the shortfalls and achieve success. Some of the experts in the community were invited to the party and told about their contributions to the students’ efforts.
Elizabethton’s audio group included Kara Cole, Morgan Compton, Makaylah Crowe, Shaylee Mathes and Sydnee McLellan. Elizabethton’s video group was comprised of Andrew Barnett, Berilee Hurley, Makayla Payne and Gracie Yoder. Each of the groups chose a topic to report upon that they knew a lot about — their own high school.
The audio group explored the universal complaint of students: boring classes. The group’s 4-minute audio, “Unengaged, Uninterested, but Why?” can be heard online at https://studentjournalismchallenge.org/competition-winners/entry/228/?gvid=939. The students interviewed educational experts, including Elizabethton High School Principal Jon Minton, education counselor Jill Brock, and education innovator Jeff McClellan. The group found that project-based student learning helped engage students much better than the traditional education model.
The students captured the impact of the fortresslike building by showing footage of the natural beauty that surrounds Elizabethton, but then shows a student inside the school who can only find one very narrow window that only has a view of a brick wall. Because the school was built 50 years ago, the students could not ask the people who made the decisions to build a windowless school. The students did ask experts like architect Katie Hill, clinical psychologist Dr. Alyssa Scott, and School Resource Officer Josh Baggett.
After getting the raw material, the students received help from other experts in the community, such as radio journalist Tom Taylor and videographer Erik Kitchens.
The students and Alex Campbell proved you don’t need a journalism class to produce award-winning journalism. The project has inspired at least one of the students to consider a career in journalism. Andrew Barnett said “this was the first time I did a project that meant something to me. I really enjoyed journalism, and I am considering it as a career.”