ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School excelled in the national Student Journalism Challenge, put on by the PBS News Hour and sponsored by XQ.

EHS students won competitions in two of the three categories. Two winners were selected in each of the three categories. Elizabethton High School students were chosen as winners in best audio and best video. There was also a print category, but Elizabethton only entered one team each in the audio and video, so each of Elizabethton’s teams won their national competition.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

