ELIZABETHTON — With the rapidly approaching season premiere of the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-in, the premiere Northeast Tennessee bicycle races just a little further back, and a handful of footraces and fun walks also scheduled, there will be plenty of spring activities taking place in the next few months.
The weekly cruise-in will continue every Saturday night, except when the weather is bad, from the first Saturday in April through the last Saturday in October. The shows run from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Elizabethton. There are no restrictions on the type, model, year, or value of the cars. If you are proud enough to show it, the car is welcome to be a part of the cruise-in.
One food that has always been popular in the spring is ice cream, and that is the focus of an event which is a fundraiser for one of Carter County’s most important charities. The Double DQ Quest will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The name comes from the fact that participants will walk, run or bike from the Johnson City Dairy Queen, taking the Tweetsie Trail all the way to the Dairy Queen in Elizabethton.
Participants may begin their quest between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will end in Elizabethton by 2 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee and participants will receive a t-shirt and ice cream cone from the Dairy Queen upon their completion of the quest.
A much more serious, but still great sounding, race will be the Music & Miles Half Marathon on May 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The course for this event will remain the same as 2021. The course uses a lot of the Tweetsie Trail and goes west as far as Happy Valley Baptist Church, before heading back toward the Covered Bridge. The race is hosted by The Goose Chase.
If you want to watch the premiere bicycle athletes compete in one of the toughest races in the land, come to the Carter County Omnium, which takes place on June 4-5. Three events make up the Omnium: The Carter County Roan Groan, which starts in Cat Island Park in downtown Elizabethton, with the top category starting at 9 a.m. on June 4. All races finish with a category 1 climb of 2,580 feet in 7.4 miles. The top competitors have a total climb of 9,747 feet.
At 5:30 p.m. on June 4, the Temple Hill Time Trial will begin at Temple Hill Road in Erwin. The final event is the Carter County Bank Criterium, which will take place in downtown Elizabethton on June 5, starting at 8:20 a.m.