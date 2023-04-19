Angie Lyons, director of human resources and risk management for the city of Elizabethton, spoke during the Elizabethton City Council's budget workshop on Wednesday. She proposed wage increases for entry level positions in the city's police department and water resources department.
ELIZABETHTON — One item that must be considered by every local government at this time of the year is whether to increase the wages of employees for the next fiscal year and by how much.
That will be one of the many budget decisions the members of the Elizabethton City Council must make during the next few months. During a workshop session of the proposed budget on Wednesday, city staff emphasized the need for a wage increase in two departments: the police department and the water resources department.
Angie Lyons, the city’s director of human resources and risk management, said both departments had the exact same problem with the structure of their salaries.
“The salaries are not competitive at the entry level,” Lyons said.
She said the starting salary for the police department was adversely impacted a few months ago when the department’s closest competitor in the law enforcement job market, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, raised the wages of all employees by 5%.
Lyons presented the entry level pay for six neighboring law enforcement agencies. The starting pay for the Elizabethton Police Department was last on the list at $36,354.50 per year. The entry level pay for Johnson City is $40,227.20. Carter County’s entry level is $42,948.36.
Lyons said the city department has been consistently short between two to four officers. She said that since January, the city has had five advertisements for job openings on the police force. Even when there are applications, she said many do not meet the rigorous standards, both physical and mental. Others do not pass the testing or can’t graduate from the law enforcement academy. Even when an applicant does meet all the specifications and tests, Lyons said it takes 9 to 12 months for a new officer to be able to work on patrol by themselves.
The total annual cost to fund the proposed pay increase would be $75,366.
For the water resources department, the source of the problem was that most of the jobs require the employee to have a commercial driver’s license. Workers who have these driver’s licenses are in high demand in many areas of the economy at the current time.
There is also competition for employees who have the state licenses for operating water plants. Currently the entry level position is $14.74 per hour or $30,659.20 per year.
Lyons said the water resources department is having the same problem as the police department in attracting entry level workers. She said the city has had jobs advertised for over a year. Lyons said the chief completion the city has in recruiting the needed workers and also losing currently employed workers is coming from Summers-Taylor Construction Company, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Johnson City.
The staff recommendation is to focus the pay increase at the lowest level. In this case, it would be those at the entry level who possess a commercial driver’s license. That basic wage would be increased by 17%. This would include entry level construction workers, maintenance workers and wastewater treatment plant operators. The proposed rate would be raised from $14.74 to $17.24 per hour. The next hourly rate increase was entry level with a commercial drier’s license and one of the state water licenses. That would increase the pay to $18.34 per hour.
The cost to fund the water resource pay increases would be $174,903.