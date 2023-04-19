Elizabethton City Council

Angie Lyons, director of human resources and risk management for the city of Elizabethton, spoke during the Elizabethton City Council's budget workshop on Wednesday. She proposed wage increases for entry level positions in the city's police department and water resources department.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — One item that must be considered by every local government at this time of the year is whether to increase the wages of employees for the next fiscal year and by how much.

That will be one of the many budget decisions the members of the Elizabethton City Council must make during the next few months. During a workshop session of the proposed budget on Wednesday, city staff emphasized the need for a wage increase in two departments: the police department and the water resources department.

