Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss poses with some of the backpacks to be given to students at the first Back 2 School Bash held in Elizabethton since 2019. The bash takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Citizens Bank Stadium.
ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday, during the last meeting before the start of a new academic year, the Elizabethton City School Board heard information about student performance on the recent Tennessee Comprehensive Assess-ment Program and also the upcoming events leading to the start of a new school year.
Travis Thompson, director of testing for the school system, said the TCAP averages for the school system surpass the school performances during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in most cases surpass the last year before the start of the pandemic. He said there has been an increase in academic achievement across the board.
While looking at the success of the past year, the board also is looking ahead to the new school year. Director of Schools Richard VanHuss told the board that the first day of teacher inservice will be Monday, Aug. 1 at Elizabethton High school. He said all teachers are being provided with a new t-shirt that he hopes all the teachers will wear on the first day of inservice.
Another event that VanHuss told the board about was the Back 2 School Bash being offered to the students. Because of the pandemic, VanHuss said this is the first Back 2 School Bash in three years. VanHuss said the bash will be held at Citizens Bank Stadium on Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is for students 18 and younger. Each students will receive a free backpack. There will be 21 vendors setting up at the stadium. The health department will also be on hand. Students can receive free haircuts. There will be games and other activities.
VanHuss said the popular event has not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.The end of the pandemic also meant the end of the systemwide free school lunches.
“Unfortunately, that program has come to an end and for the first time in three years we are going to have to charge some students for lunch,” VanHuss told the board.
That does not apply to students at East Side and Harold McCormick, VanHuss said. Because of the demographics of those schools, the free lunches will continue. The other schools will begin charging students who are not eligible for free and reduced meals. At West Side, the price of lunches will remain at the level they were three years ago.
The board voted for a small raise in the price of lunches at Elizabethton High School and T.A. Dugger Jr. High School. The full price at Elizabethton High School will jump from $2.75 to $3. The full price at T.A. Dugger Jr. will rise from $2.50 to $2.75. The adult staff lunch price will go from $3.75 to $4.
During the time for citizens to speak, Angie Odom discussed another feeding program with the school board.
Odom is the director of the TLC Women’s Center. For the past 20 years her organization has been delivering free meals during the summer months when the schools are closed. Those meals are provided to needy children all over the county who are dependent on the school lunch program for much of their nutrition needs.
“I was very discouraged when I learned that Elizabethton City Schools and Carter County Schools were the only ones in the region that did not participate in the Seamless Summer Food Program,” she said.
The program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agri-culture.
Odom said her program currently delivers meals to 425 children daily, with weekend packages delivered on Fridays. She said her program was willing to partner with the school nutrition program to enable the Seamless Summer Food Program. She said there are provisions that allow churches and programs like TLC to partner with school cafeterias.
She hoped that the school system would work with TLC. She said her operation would deliver the meals without taking any of the money provided by the USDA program, allowing the school system to keep it. She said a similar arrangement had been done with the Carter County School System in 2020.
“This matters to me. We have hungry kids,” Odom told the board.
