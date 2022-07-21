Elizabethton City Schools

Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss poses with some of the backpacks to be given to students at the first Back 2 School Bash held in Elizabethton since 2019. The bash takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Citizens Bank Stadium.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday, during the last meeting before the start of a new academic year, the Elizabethton City School Board heard information about student performance on the recent Tennessee Comprehensive Assess-ment Program and also the upcoming events leading to the start of a new school year.

Travis Thompson, director of testing for the school system, said the TCAP averages for the school system surpass the school performances during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in most cases surpass the last year before the start of the pandemic. He said there has been an increase in academic achievement across the board.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video