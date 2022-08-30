ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year was applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. These state results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
For the Elizabethton City School System, the district achieved a score of Level 4, on a level of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best score. Three of the system’s five schools received a Level 5 score. Those were West Side Elementary, Harold McCormick Elementary and T.A. Dugger middle school. East Side Elementary received a Level 4 score. Elizabethton High School earned a Level 4 score in school-wide social studies, and is on track to increasing its overall growth score for the current school year.
Director of Schools Richard Van Huss was pleased with the results and expressed his thanks to the dedicated effort that led to the high scores: “It is because of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved that we are demonstrating such positive academic progress. Our administrators, faculty, and staff work tirelessly to ensure that our students receive the best possible instruction and experiences within our schools. I would also like to thank our parents and students for their continued trust in our schools”.
The school system said that in the coming weeks, the Tennessee Department of Education will release additional information regarding school and district performance.