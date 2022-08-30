Elizabethton City Schools
Elizabethton City Schools

ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year was applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. These state results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.

For the Elizabethton City School System, the district achieved a score of Level 4, on a level of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best score. Three of the system’s five schools received a Level 5 score. Those were West Side Elementary, Harold McCormick Elementary and T.A. Dugger middle school. East Side Elementary received a Level 4 score. Elizabethton High School earned a Level 4 score in school-wide social studies, and is on track to increasing its overall growth score for the current school year.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you