The City of Elizabethton was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Finance Department said It is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
It was the first time Elizabethton has been awarded the award.
Preston Cobb, finance director for the city, said the award showed the stewardship and transparency that his department strives for.
"This award shows that the Finance Department is committed to being as transparent as possible with our financials," Cobb said. "We have audits that are done annual and this award shows and embodies that we care much more than just checking the boxes. We want to give as much detail and information to the public, city council, and our department managers to show that we are good stewards of what is placed in our care in regard to the financials of the City of Elizabethton."
Cobb also noted that the recognition could not be accomplished by just one person but took work by all the different departments that make up the City of Elizabethton government infrastructure.
"It's not a one man show," Cobb said. "You have to have the employees behind you and the other departments behind you as well to be willing to work with the Finance Department. If we have the wrong employees in place that are not approachable, it makes our job more difficult. This is a wonderful achievement and it's going to be an expectation that we continue to receive such acknowledgement."