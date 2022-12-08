Elizabethton City Council

Employees of the City of Elizabethton Finance Department

 City of Elizabethton

The City of Elizabethton was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Finance Department said It is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

