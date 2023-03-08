ELIZABETHTON — The most controversial topic to be addressed during tonight’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council will be the request by the Carter County Car Club to hold its weekly cruise-ins in the three blocks of downtown Elizabethton for the months of April through October. As a compromise, the car club is offering to start the cruise-ins in May. Some downtown merchants and other citizens want the number of Saturdays evenings devoted to the cruise-ins to be less than weekly this season.
It is not a new debate, the matter was discussed last year at this time. To provide data for last year's discussion Main Street Elizabethton asked William H. Heise, management professor at East Tennessee State University to lead an MBA student survey.
The investigators sent a nine-question survey to 148 businesses during November and December 2021. The investigators received responses from 48 of the businesses, for a response rate of a third.
The most pertinent question asked by the survey to the current controversy was: “As a downtown business owner, how often would you prefer to see the Cruise-in?” The respondents voted 29.2% for no change, keeping them at a cruise-in each week; 43.8% for holding the cruise-ins once a month and 20.8% for other solutions. “Only 30% of respondents desire no change," the survey reported.
The responses cited in the 2021 survey are similar to the answers that merchants give during the current controversy. Interviews were conducted with several business owners this week.
Rita Russell, proprietor of Simple Blessings General Store, said the cruise-in has been a big benefit for her store, especially when her business was just getting started six years ago.
Russell said the people who come to the car show are good customers, who not only come in for an ice cream cone, but also buy her merchandise, which includes clothing, Ty products, gifts, and metal signs. She said her business ledgers show her the cruise-ins have been good for her business and that was especially true when the business was just starting.
“The people who come in here have cash to spend. They have invested in their cars and they pay with cash. They are nice people and I only know of one time when someone stole a lot of things from the store.” Russell said that like other store owners, they do have a lot of the customers coming through just to use the bathroom, but most of them will buy something on their way out.
Neighboring store Fletcher’s Homemade doesn’t stay open during the afternoons when the cruise-ins take place and she has a different opinion on at least some of the people who come to the cruise-ins. Proprietor Lisa Fletcher said “my experiences during the car show has been that there are groups of people who demand that you stay open and try to intimidate me. Why would I want to stay open when people act like that?” She said there has also been similar harassment on Facebook.
Fletcher said her experience has included people blocking her door before the cruise-in starts and being unresponsive to her requests that they make a way for customers to come inside.
Justin McLane and his wife Katie McLane are owners of Wayward Springs, a new tack and horse equipment store, report similar experiences.
“I have an ’81 El Camino and I like cars. I check out the cars at the cruise-in and they have some beautiful cars,” Justin said.
Despite his love for classic cars, Justin and Katie said they experienced harassment before their store even opened. After getting the lease on the store building, they began preparing to open. They said some women placed their chairs in front of their entrance and did not respond when asked to make way for their front entrance.
Justin said a later bad experience occurred when they had a local artist paint a mural on their window. He said people scratched the painting with the legs of their chairs. He then talked with other store owners who described other bullying but those attending the cruise-ins.
Katie said those who were bullying the merchants were not members of the car club, but offenders were there because of the cruise-in.
Justin also said the cruise-in also prevents others from accessing downtown, such as bicyclists. He said the club asks the city to bar bicyclists during the car show because of the possibility of a bicycle scratching a classic car.
One downtown businessman who hopes for a coming together and understanding is David Williams of Dino’s Restaurant.
Williams said the cruise-in has been good for his business ever since it started being held in downtown. The cruise-in brings in hungry customers who enjoy eating at Dino’s and introduces a lot of visitors to the restaurant who have never heard of it. He said one cruise-in diner enjoyed the food so much he came back during the middle of the week for another serving.
Williams understood that the cruise-in may not be as good for stores three blocks to the east, where the single lane eastbound traffic takes a long time to reach those blocks.
“We don’t want to see the car show go away,” Williams said. “I just hope there is a way to work this out.”