Elizabethton City Council

Scene from a cruise-in from last year.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The most controversial topic to be addressed during tonight’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council will be the request by the Carter County Car Club to hold its weekly cruise-ins in the three blocks of downtown Elizabethton for the months of April through October. As a compromise, the car club is offering to start the cruise-ins in May. Some downtown merchants and other citizens want the number of Saturdays evenings devoted to the cruise-ins to be less than weekly this season.

It is not a new debate, the matter was discussed last year at this time. To provide data for last year's discussion Main Street Elizabethton asked William H. Heise, management professor at East Tennessee State University to lead an MBA student survey.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you