This 25-acre lot next to the Watauga River at the end of Cherokee Park Drive is going to be returned to the city of Elizabethton from the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had acquired the land in 2009 when it had plans to build a fish hatchery there.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to take back a 25-acre parcel of property which had been sold to the state nearly 15 years ago with would have been used to build a state-of-the-art fish hatchery.
Council also heard complaints from a golf course member about the conditions of the Elizabethton Golf Course and also heard complaints from downtown business owners that a young artists participating in a city approved event was teated by some people attending Saturday’s opening day of the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-In.
The property being returned to the city by the state is a 25-acre parcel at the end of Cherokee Park Drive. The property runs along the southern shore of the Watauga River and is undeveloped except for an old water filtration plant built during the days when the area was owned by Bemburg Rayon Company.
In 2009, the city had sold the land to the state so that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency could build a fish hatchery on the property, using water from a spring that empties into the river at the location. The legislature never approved funding for the project and the city has recently been working to get the property returned.
Councilman Mike Simerly asked whether the city might be acquiring some potential liability with the return of the former industrial property. City Manager Daniel Estes said making the property publicly owned allows the city to apply for grants to help mitigate the industrial site. “It’s easier when we do it ourselves. I very much appreciate the state’s willingness to return the property.”
Mayor Curt Alexander had no doubts about the matter. “We sold it to the state for $200,000 and the state is giving it back to us for free. I will take that deal all day long,” Alexander said.
On the time for citizens to speak, City Council once again heard complaints from some downtown business owners about the behavior of some people attending the weekly cruise-ins. This time, the complaint was over the way a young artists was treated during an art event that was taking place at the same time as the cruise in.
Paula Augustine, owner of August Muse, said an Arts in Action program was taking place downtown, in which a young woman was intimidated by some of those attending the cruise-in, asking her if she had permission to be painting in front of a store.
Nash Acuna, a local artist, told the council members that they needed to show support for such young people. “We do not want our talented young people to be intimidated,” Acuna said. Acuna also told the council that when two different groups have permission to use city facilities at the same time, that both should be made aware of the other group.
The council also heard a complaint about the condition of the municipal golf course, which is managed by Hampton Golf. The golf course manager is Steve Howard. He told the council that the problem with winter kill on Bermuda grass courses this year was so severe that the University of Tennessee has done a study on it. He said the conditions were similar at other courses in the area.
There is also a problem with a large number of trees that have fallen during the winter and the very windy conditions that have affected the area for the past several months. So many trees have fallen that the city has not been able to remove a lot of the larger trees.
Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Director Danny Hilbert said he was looking for places to take the logs. Many remain in a parking lot at the golf course because he did not want to move the trees twice.