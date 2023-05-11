Elizabethton City Council

This 25-acre lot next to the Watauga River at the end of Cherokee Park Drive is going to be returned to the city of Elizabethton from the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had acquired the land in 2009 when it had plans to build a fish hatchery there.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to take back a 25-acre parcel of property which had been sold to the state nearly 15 years ago with would have been used to build a state-of-the-art fish hatchery.

Council also heard complaints from a golf course member about the conditions of the Elizabethton Golf Course and also heard complaints from downtown business owners that a young artists participating in a city approved event was teated by some people attending Saturday’s opening day of the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-In.

