ELIZABETHTON — The first item of new business on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Council meeting Thursday will be the consideration of a resolution to name the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek to the main entrance to Milligan University the “Coach Duard Walker Bridge.” The resolution was written for the council’s approval after city staff received requests from Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, and members of city council. The city staff’s recommendation was to approve the resolution.

Greer wrote a letter to Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander in which he said “It is my pleasure to endorse the naming of the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in memory of legendary coach, administrator, and professor, Duard Walker, who served Milligan for 50 years, from 1951-2001. Walker passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 at age 95. No one epitomized more fully the heart of Buff Nation than Coach Duard Walker. He was a man of unshakable character whose competitive spirit and love of Milligan was rivaled only by his commitment to God, country and family.”

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

