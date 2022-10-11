The Elizabethton City Council is considering naming this bridge across Buffalo Creek at the main entrance to Milligan University for the late Coach Duard Walker, who served in numerous capacities at Milligan for half a century. He also holds the student-athlete record at Milligan for the most letters, with 12 in 5 different sports.
Walker at his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Milligan University
ELIZABETHTON — The first item of new business on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Council meeting Thursday will be the consideration of a resolution to name the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek to the main entrance to Milligan University the “Coach Duard Walker Bridge.” The resolution was written for the council’s approval after city staff received requests from Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, and members of city council. The city staff’s recommendation was to approve the resolution.
Greer wrote a letter to Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander in which he said “It is my pleasure to endorse the naming of the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in memory of legendary coach, administrator, and professor, Durard Walker, who served Milligan for 50 years, from 1951-2001. Walker passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 at age 95. No one epitomized more fully the heart of Buff Nation than Coach Duard Walker. He was a man of unshakable character whose competitive spirit and love of Milligan was rivaled only by his commitment to God, country and family.”
In a story written by Johnson City Press sportswriter Jeff Birchfield on the day of Walker’s death, Birchfield wrote that Walker was raised in Piney Flats and began his collegiate education at East Tennessee State. With the coming of World War II, Walker transferred to Milligan, where he joined the Navy V-12 Officer Training Program. He served three years in the Navy, and fought in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the war, he returned to Milligan in 1946. He became very active in collegiate athletics and received 12 varsity letters in five sports, earning Milligan’s Scholar Athlete Trophy. Walker still holds the school record for the most varsity letters earned by a student-athlete.
Birchfield wrote that Walker met his wife, Carolyn Roberts, at Milligan and they were married in 1947, starting their union of 73 years. Upon graduation in 1948, Walker attended Columbia University, where he earned his master’s degree. He coached two seasons at Farragut High School before retiurning to Milligan in 1951 to start his half-century of service to the school. During his career, Walker taught health and physical education; served as the head dorm resident for Pardee Hall and Webb Hall; held the role of dean of men; coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country, and track and field; served as athletic director and held the role of academic marshall. He and Carolyn also raised their five children on Milligan’s campus.
Among his awards, he was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 2001 National Athletic Director of the Year. Fifteen years earlier, he was given Milligan’s highest honor, the Fide et Amore, for his service to the Miligan. The Appalachian Athletic Conference’s all-sports trophy was named for Walker in 2000 and he was inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Greer concluded his letter to the Elizabethton City Council by saying “Walker’s legacy continues to guide Milligan’s athletics department and impact student-athletes and the entire Milligan community. Upon entering the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, Walker’s coaching philosophy, “win with dignity, lose with grace,” is etched into the hallway and immediately captures one’s attention.”
If City Council approves the resolution, the bridge dedication ceremony will be included in Milligan’s homecoming activities on Oct. 28-29.