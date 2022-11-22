First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street administered the oath of offic on Tuesday to Elizabethton City Council members: (left to right) Wes Frazier, Bill Carter, Mike Simerly and Richard Barker. The newly re-elected incumbents began their first session of the new term by electing Curt Alexander to another term as mayor.
First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street administered the oath of office on Tuesday to newly re-elected members of the Elizabethton City School Board (left to right) Danny O'Quinn and Eddie Pless.
ELIZABETHTON — There will not be any change in leadership for the city of Elizabethton and for the Elizabethton City School System for the next two years. The final vote for the status quo came Tuesday when the Elizabethton City Council voted to keep Curt Alexander as mayor for another two years and keep Bill Carter as mayor pro tem for another two years. Alexander was first elected to the City Council in 2004 and was elected mayor in 2006. He has served continuously since that time. In the vote for mayor, Alexander received 4 votes to 3 votes for Carter.
It has been known for some time that there would not be any changes in the Elizabethton City Council and no changes in the Elizabethton City School Board. That was determined back at the qualification deadline for the municipal election. The four incumbents on the city council who were up for election this year all chose to run for another term. There were no one who chose to run against them. The same was true on the school board where the two board members up for re-election were both unchallenged.
Just prior to the special called city council meeting on Tuesday, the re-elected officials for the council and the school board took the oath of offices. All were sworn in by Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street. The city councilmen sworn in were: Richard Barker, Bill Carter, Wes Frazier, and Mike Simerly. The school board members who were sworn in were: Danny O’Quinn and Eddie Pless.
Following Tuesday’s city council meeting, Alexander said he was proud of all the accomplishments the city council has made during his long service as mayor. He said that was especially true of the last few city councils. “We have our differences and we fight for them in the council meetings, but when it is over, we are still friends and can still work together.” He said that could be seen in the vote for mayor. He said the council members each chose the man they strongly supported, but when the vote was determined, they all continued to work together.
Alexander said this will probably be his last two years on the city council. He said he wants to spend more time with his children as they begin to enter the higher grades of school and enjoy more time with them.
Charlie Stahl, assistant city manager of Johnson City and former city manager of Elizabethton, said that since the voters of Elizabethton chose to go to the city council model in the 1960’s, Alexander is the longest serving mayor of Elizabethton.