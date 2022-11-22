ELIZABETHTON — There will not be any change in leadership for the city of Elizabethton and for the Elizabethton City School System for the next two years. The final vote for the status quo came Tuesday when the Elizabethton City Council voted to keep Curt Alexander as mayor for another two years and keep Bill Carter as mayor pro tem for another two years. Alexander was first elected to the City Council in 2004 and was elected mayor in 2006. He has served continuously since that time. In the vote for mayor, Alexander received 4 votes to 3 votes for Carter.

It has been known for some time that there would not be any changes in the Elizabethton City Council and no changes in the Elizabethton City School Board. That was determined back at the qualification deadline for the municipal election. The four incumbents on the city council who were up for election this year all chose to run for another term. There were no one who chose to run against them. The same was true on the school board where the two board members up for re-election were both unchallenged.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

