ELIZABETHTON — With spring nearly here, the Elizabethton City Council responded to several concerns from citizens about fair weather matters on Thursday night.
The start of the weekly cruise-ins of the Carter County Car Club will take place on the first Saturday in April. The dispute between the car club and some downtown merchants is continuing.
Lisa Fletcher, who describes herself as “the proud owner of Fletcher’s Homemade quilting and sewing shop, reminded the City Council that she asked the council for help last fall because of the “disruptions to our business” caused by the weekly cruise-ins. She said a few downtown business owners also expressed their concern for the cruise-ins, and that other small business owners have expressed their concerns to her. She said those who have complained have had their names “dragged through the social media mud.”
On a more positive note, the council approved some road races just in time for the warm weather. The council unanimously approved the Assistance and Resource Ministry Double DQ Quest as a fundraising event for the charity.
The event is a fun run on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will walk, run, or ride a bike from the Tweetsie Trail locations near the Johnson City Dairy Queen and continue on the trial to the Elizabethton Dairy Queen. Funds will be raised by a $25 entry fee. Participants will receive a t-shirt and ice cream cone from Dairy Queen upon completion of their quest.
A more competitive event was also unanimously approved by the City Council. It is the second annual Music and Miles Half Marathon, scheduled for . The Goose Chase requests to this year’s half marathon onSaturday, May 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The course for this event will remain the same as 2021. Some of the race will be run on the Tweetsie Trail.
Another race approved by the council is Main Street Elizabethton’s Second Annual Firefly 5K run and walk. It will take place on Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m. Participants can run or walk through downtown Elizabethton.
The Firefly 5K will take place during First Friday Celebrations, where live music will be performed at Covered Bridge Park from 7-9 p.m. Participants can enjoy the tunes at pre-race check-in and at the finish line after running/walking through the historic Covered Bridge.
Proceeds support Main Street Elizabethton in the organization’s transformational strategies to grow downtown into a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment district, as well as elevate the natural resources to become a family-friendly mountain recreation hub.
Main Street Elizabethton’s mission is to look toward the future with the goal to preserve our culture and heritage, while striving to revitalize the heart of our downtown. Sponsorship opportunities can be made available upon request to Main Street Elizabethton.
Registration is open at https://www.athlinks.com/event/firefly-5k-runwalk-353992 or can be found on the Main Street Elizabethton Website (MainStreetElizabethton.com). Early-bird registration is $25 until June 3. Registration increases to $30 on June 4. Registration will also be available at race check-in. T-Shirts and medals are guaranteed for the first 400 participants.
The Firefly 5K is a pet-friendly walk/run. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. Strollers and headphones are also permitted throughout the course. All are invited to participate. The Firefly 5K Run/Walk will take place in conjunction with July First Friday Celebrations and willfeature community activities, extended shopping, live music, local eateries, and so much more.
In other matters, four members of the Elizabehton Police Department received the Elizabethton Police Department Life Saving Award for their actions on Feb. 17.
Sgt. Curtis Bullock, Officer Josh Riddle, Officer Jonah Roberts, and Officer Matthew Scott responded to a medical assist call regarding an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, the officers performed an assessment on the patient and determined the likely cause of the medical emergency was an overdose. They determined the patient was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers used their first aid training, along with an AED to begin CPR on the patient. The officers also administered Narcan. Officers were advised all medical responders were on other calls and they would have an extended response time.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw said that “based on the nature of the call, the initial assessment of the patient’s medical emergency, the response and treatment provided by our officers, it is without a doubt they saved the patient’s life that day.”