ELIZABETHTON — The months-long process of creating a city budget for the city of Elizabethton for the coming fiscal year should reach its conclusion on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
That is the date and time when the Elizabethton City Council will meet in a special called session to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget. That session will include a chance for the public to offer comments about the new budget. The agenda for the meeting includes a public hearing on the budget.
It is not anticipated that there will be a lot of public opposition to the proposed budget. The budget keeps the property tax rate at its current $1.57 per $100 of assessed value. There is also little criticism on the current state of the city’s finances. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city passed a very conservative budget because it was not known what impact the coronavirus would have on sales taxes and other revenues.
The result of the conservative approach is that the city now has a big fund balance of $11,687,870. The proposed budget would take advantage of the fund balance, with total expenditures of $23,405,488 exceeding revenues of $21,317,796. That would bring the ending fund balance down to $9,600,178. That is still 41% of appropriations.
Finance Director Preston Cobb said the conservative budget was painful when it was set during the pandemic, but felt it was needed because of the unknowns of that difficult year. Now, he says the city is benefiting from the year of caution. The city is also benefitting with the rising revenue expected from its sales tax.
The other major funds in the city government are the Elizabethton City School Fund, the Water and Sewer Fund, and the Electric Fund. The city schools’ total funds for the new fiscal year are $35,475,273. That includes funding by the city of Elizabethton to the schools in the amount of $2.4 million. The Water and Sewer Fund total ending net position would be $22,866,465. The Electric Fund’s total ending net position would be $67,535,618.
Another reason why controversy is not expected at Wednesday’s City Council meeting is because the budget sailed through its first reading on June 9.
It should be a short meeting, with only four budget items from the current budget and the proposed budget on the agenda.