ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.

The Council discussed the automated metering project, in which the preliminary engineering report has been completed, the larger portion of the project is ready to move forward. City Manager Daniel Estes said funding from the project is coming from three sources, including about $1.8 million in funding from the Carter County share of a federal American Rescue Plan funds circulated through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Estes said the city had originally requested $2.6 million of the funding, based on the fact that 35% of Carter County residents outside the city limits are water customers of Elizabethton. He said the city is the largest provider of public water to county residents. Other funding is coming from the city’s own American Rescue Plan funds.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

