ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
The Council discussed the automated metering project, in which the preliminary engineering report has been completed, the larger portion of the project is ready to move forward. City Manager Daniel Estes said funding from the project is coming from three sources, including about $1.8 million in funding from the Carter County share of a federal American Rescue Plan funds circulated through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Estes said the city had originally requested $2.6 million of the funding, based on the fact that 35% of Carter County residents outside the city limits are water customers of Elizabethton. He said the city is the largest provider of public water to county residents. Other funding is coming from the city’s own American Rescue Plan funds.
The exact cost of the metering project is not yet known, as the bidding process has not yet taken place. On Thursday night, the council approved an amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group to add the metering project services. Total engineering services for the project including contingency funds amount to $602,500.
Estes said the project will give the city “an opportunity to make a major infrastructure improvement, it is a generational improvement in our system.” The council approved the motion unanimously.
The water line relocation points to an earlier point in time rather than to the future, but it is an extremely important concern for the city, since approximately 75% of the city’s potable water flows through two parallel water lines crossing the Doe River at Riverview Drive, in the community of Valley Forge. One of these lines is the original 12-inch cast iron line installed in 1908 to carry water from Hampton Springs to the city and the other line is a 16-inch ductile iron line put in to serve the Valley Forge Treatment Plant.
Elizabethton Water Resources General Manager Jonathan Pleasant told the city council that these lines were once protected in the river crossing by a concrete encasement. He said this encasement was damaged in the 1998 flood of the Doe River. Since then the encasement has continued to erode. He said the pipes are now exposed in the middle of the river and the situation poses a major concern for the future of the city’s water supply. He said engineering work has been going on for the past year and that a $350,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission has covered the administration and engineering for the project.
The City Council unanimously approved an application to the State Revolving Loan Fund for the relocation of the pipes in the amount of $1,350,000. Under the plan, the water lines would be removed from the water and new lines would be attached to the Highway 19E bridge across the Doe River in Valley Forge. Pleasant said that change would be the last section of the old water line to be replaced with more modern transmission lines.
The council also approved a contract with 120Water Inc. for technical services in meeting the Environmental Protection Agency’s lead and copper rule. The total annual cost of the service is $28,720.
