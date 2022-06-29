ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved the city budget and property tax rate for the new fiscal year during a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It was the second and final reading on the new budget, which will go into effect on Friday. There was a public hearing held before the vote, but no citizen came forward to speak during the time.
The property tax rate will remain at $1.57 per $100 of assessed value. That is the same rate as it was for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which was set as the certified tax rate during the 2021 reappraisal. The city is projected to bring in total revenues of $21,317,796 for the general fund budget.
The new budget follows on the heels of a very conservative budget set during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the uncertainty, the past few budgets were set with low expenditures. The 2021 Fiscal Year budget was set at $17,665,515. The 2021 Fiscal Year budget expenditures rose to $20,115,903. That has resulted in the fund balance rising to $11,687,870.
The new budget will take advantage of the rising fund balance, setting expenditures at $23,405,488. That expenditure is projected to be $2,087,692 over revenues. That would bring the fund balance down to $9,600,178 at the end of next year.
The budget for the water and sewer fund was set at $11,031,368 and the budget for the electric fund was set at $61,587,876. The general fund for the Elizabethton City School System was set at $27,094,468. The city of Elizabethton will contribute $2,400,000. Local revenues for the general fund are $7,623,802.