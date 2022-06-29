Elizabethton City Council

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander presiding at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

 John Thompson

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved the city budget and property tax rate for the new fiscal year during a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It was the second and final reading on the new budget, which will go into effect on Friday. There was a public hearing held before the vote, but no citizen came forward to speak during the time.

The property tax rate will remain at $1.57 per $100 of assessed value. That is the same rate as it was for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which was set as the certified tax rate during the 2021 reappraisal. The city is projected to bring in total revenues of $21,317,796 for the general fund budget.

The new budget follows on the heels of a very conservative budget set during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the uncertainty, the past few budgets were set with low expenditures. The 2021 Fiscal Year budget was set at $17,665,515. The 2021 Fiscal Year budget expenditures rose to $20,115,903. That has resulted in the fund balance rising to $11,687,870.

The new budget will take advantage of the rising fund balance, setting expenditures at $23,405,488. That expenditure is projected to be $2,087,692 over revenues. That would bring the fund balance down to $9,600,178 at the end of next year.

The budget for the water and sewer fund was set at $11,031,368 and the budget for the electric fund was set at $61,587,876. The general fund for the Elizabethton City School System was set at $27,094,468. The city of Elizabethton will contribute $2,400,000. Local revenues for the general fund are $7,623,802.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video