Elizabethton City Council

The Elizabethton City Council honored the state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School during Thursday’s council meeting.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend.

The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after winning the 2022 Division II State Marching Band championship last weekend at Smyrna. It was the fifth championship the band has won since 2009. The band also won state championships in the categories of drum major, percussion, and color guard in both the preliminary and final competition.

