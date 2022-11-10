ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend.
The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after winning the 2022 Division II State Marching Band championship last weekend at Smyrna. It was the fifth championship the band has won since 2009. The band also won state championships in the categories of drum major, percussion, and color guard in both the preliminary and final competition.
In presenting the proclamation honoring the band, Mayor Curt Alexander said his business office is in sight of the fields where the band holds its summer camps and practices. He has often seen the band working on the fields and knows how hard they work, starting in 100-degree weather in the summer.
The meeting was held on the eve of Veterans Day and the council also took the opportunity to honor a distinguished veteran. It was the second straight month in a row that the council had honored Duard Walker.
Last month, the council named the bridge that crosses Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of Walker. On Thursday night, the council once again cited the many accomplishments of Walker as an athlete and coach at Milligan and his service to the university for 50 years. The council also noted that Walker had first come to Milligan at the start of World War II when he was assigned to the Navy’s V-12 Officer Training Program. The council said Walker served three years in the Navy and fought in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
In honor of all his accomplishments, the council declared Nov. 11 to be Duard Walker Day in the city of Elizabethton and asked its residents to remember Walker’s service to Milligan and the community. Alexander said the special day was especially timely for the World War II veteran, because his day fell on Veterans Day.
In other matters, the council unanimously approved a contract with Cain, Rash, West Architects for architectural services and construction management for the renovations to the Bonnie Kate Theater. The work is being financed by a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds of $236,736 from the city. The architectural fees will be $51,000.
City Councilman Jeff Treadway, who is on the theater’s board of directors, was asked what the funds would be used for. Treadway said that all of the renovations funded by the grant would be inside the theater, not in the lobby or upstairs. Much of the early renovation work and funding had been on needed infrastructure improvements which were not visible to the public. These included a new roof, heating and cooling system, and other necessary renovations.