The Elizabethton City Council met in a workshop session on Thursday to discuss the weekly cruise-in held downtown for seven months of the year by the Carter County Car Club. Thomas Franklin (standing), president of the car club, discussed the cruise-in benefits with the council.
The Elizabethton City Council met in a workshop session on Thursday to discuss the weekly cruise-in held downtown for seven months of the year by the Carter County Car Club. Thomas Franklin (standing), president of the car club, discussed the cruise-in benefits with the council.
ELIZABETHTON — The weekly cruise-ins put on by the Carter County Car Club in Downtown Elizabethton have been very successful through the years. The displays of classic cars on Saturday afternoons have attracted large crowds during the months of April through the end of October every year. Many stores enjoy a lot more sales during the cruise-ins, but some downtown business owners who don’t benefit from the influx of traffic have complained about having to close their businesses early on Saturdays.
The conflict of opinions on the cruise-ins led to a special workshop session of Elizabethton City Council on Thursday afternoon at City Hall. A large group of car club members, cruise-in participants and downtown business owners took part in the workshop and there were a few instances of heated tempers during the session. No vote on the matter was taken by City Council.
Mayor Curt Alexander said the meeting was not to hear disputes between pro and anti cruise-in groups. “The car show is great, but what can we do as a city to make it better?” Alexander said he just wanted to hear public comments and “I just want to get a feel of what people want,” Alexander said.
Some said the city has been very generous with the private club, allowing it to stage the cruise-ins for 31 weekends a year, weather permitting. There was a call for a solution that helped the car club and helped businesses. The help for business was a tricky part. Some businesses were strongly in support of the cruise-ins, while others said the fact that the cruise-in cars took all the parking spaces in front of their stores and people placed their chairs directly in front of businesses, make it difficult for customers to get to their stores.
The business owner who spoke most strongly in support of the cruise-ins was Jane Mullins, the owner of the Peddler’s Cart, an antique and thrift store. She pointed out that the cruise-in brought in lot of people who spent time and money in her store and other downtown stores. Scott Bowers, owner of Elizabethton Escape, said the crowd has made it difficult at times.
Courtney Bean, director of Main Street Elizabethton, which provides support and a voice for downtown businesses, said the organization surveyed the business owners and found that 72% of the owners who responded wanted to see change in the cruise-ins. Some said the cruise-ins did not help their businesses. In contrast some saw great benefit from the crowds the crusie-ins attracted, such as The Peddler’s Cart and Simple Blessings, which said 65% of the business the store received on Saturdays with a cruise-in came in the three hours of the cruise-in.
Just as the business owners were divided on the matter, there was also division among the cruise-in participants. The members of the Carter County Car Club expressed willingness to work with the city and with business owners, but they said there were people who attended the cruise-ins who were not members of the Car Club who had been in confrontations with business owners and had bullied business owners on Facebook. “No one should be bullied,” Alexander said.
As the council members began discussing various compromises, one suggestion was to cut back the number of cruise-ins on East Elk Avenue and have the other cruise-ins at a nearby location.
Thomas Franklin, president of the Carter County Car Club came to the conference table where the council members were sitting to discuss the matter. He told them the car club donates 100% of the money it makes from hosting the cruise-ins to children’s charities. He said if the number of cruise-ins was cut back, it would mean less the club could provide for the charities.
Private citizen Joe Alexander suggested that during the slower month of April that the cruise-ins could be held on the parallel E Street, which is one block north. If it was shown that a change in location hurt the cruise-ins, they could be moved back to Elk Avenue. Mayor Pro Tem said it might work to hold the April cruise-ins on E Street, then go back to Elk Avenue.
In other matters, the council discussed the possible acquisition of the vacant Franklin Fitness Center to become the new recreation center for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. The center is now located in a former 1950’s-era National Guard armory on West Mill Street. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said the acquisition of the Franklin Fitness Center would meet the city’s recreation needs for the next 20 or 30 years. Mains told the council members it would still require the addition of two adjacent basketball courts.
Council also discussed the need for upgrading the road network in the area if a recreation center were placed in that location.