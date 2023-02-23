ELIZABETHTON — The weekly cruise-ins put on by the Carter County Car Club in Downtown Elizabethton have been very successful through the years. The displays of classic cars on Saturday afternoons have attracted large crowds during the months of April through the end of October every year. Many stores enjoy a lot more sales during the cruise-ins, but some downtown business owners who don’t benefit from the influx of traffic have complained about having to close their businesses early on Saturdays.

The conflict of opinions on the cruise-ins led to a special workshop session of Elizabethton City Council on Thursday afternoon at City Hall. A large group of car club members, cruise-in participants and downtown business owners took part in the workshop and there were a few instances of heated tempers during the session. No vote on the matter was taken by City Council.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you